Joe James Joins Greystone to Lead Asset Management for Bridge Lending

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Joe James has joined the company as Head of Asset Management for Bridge Lending. Based in Dallas, he is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Greystone’s healthcare and multifamily bridge loan asset management platform, including portfolio analysis, surveillance, and problem loan resolution.

Mr. James brings more than 30 years of commercial real estate finance experience to Greystone, having worked across all major markets and property types, including multifamily, healthcare, senior housing, office, industrial, and mixed-use developments. He has extensive experience across the capital stack, from bridge loans and senior debt to joint venture partnerships, equity and construction financing. In his role at Greystone, Mr. James reports to Rick Dugoff, Head of Greystone’s Bridge Lending Platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joe to our growing bridge lending team,” said Mr. Dugoff. “His proven track record in asset management and deep understanding of the healthcare and multifamily sectors will be invaluable as we continue to expand to meet market demand.”

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. James served as Co-Chief Credit Officer at Preston Hollow Capital, where he oversaw a $2.9 billion high-yield bond portfolio secured by construction transactions, affordable housing, mixed-use commercial real estate, senior housing, healthcare, and hospitality assets. He also was a Partner with Frontier Equity/Holt Lunsford Commercial, overseeing its portfolio of industrial and office assets. Mr. James spent more than 20 years with GE Capital Real Estate in a variety of risk and asset management roles, including serving as Global Asset Management & Operations Leader responsible for a $90 billion commercial real estate portfolio. A certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt with demonstrated expertise in systems integration and process improvement, he has created and deployed asset management database systems and business intelligence platforms that managed billions in commercial real estate assets globally.

