UBCM Endorses Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable Resolution

Vancouver, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) has officially passed a resolution calling for the establishment of a Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable, a move widely endorsed by local governments, housing organizations, and sector stakeholders across British Columbia.

The resolution, originally brought forward by the North Central Local Government Association, urges the provincial government to convene a standing roundtable that includes representatives from:

local governments;

Indigenous housing organizations;

market and non-market housing groups;

academic experts; and

provincial and federal housing ministries.

The goal is to foster collaborative, evidence-based housing policy development that reflects the diverse needs of communities across BC.

The BC Real Estate Association (BCREA) and a growing coalition of housing and community stakeholders support this initiative, reflecting province-wide momentum behind the call for a permanent roundtable. Coalition members include multiple BC municipalities, chambers of commerce, and sector organizations, such as the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association – BC, LandlordBC, and Manufactured Home Park Owners Alliance of British Columbia.

The passing of the UBCM resolution comes at a pivotal time, as BC welcomes new Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle. Stakeholders are hopeful that the Minister will act swiftly to implement the roundtable, recognizing the broad support it has received and the urgent need for coordinated policymaking.

“This resolution represents a major step forward in creating inclusive and effective housing policy,” stated Jasroop Gosal, BCREA Government Relations Manager. “We look forward to working with the new Housing Minister and all stakeholders to ensure this roundtable delivers real results for British Columbians.”

The resolution now awaits a formal response and action from the provincial government.

Quotes from supporters:

Mayor Brad West, City of Port Coquitlam: “This is a common-sense initiative that can make a very positive impact. Government policy will always be better if it is informed by the input of individuals who are on the ground dealing with reality. Our province could benefit greatly from ongoing, direct collaboration from those involved in housing every single day.”

Mayor Sharie Minions, Port Alberni: “As a mayor and a professional with a background in real estate, I see firsthand the urgent need for structural change in how we approach housing in British Columbia. The call for a Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable is not just timely – it’s essential. Collaborative, evidence-based policy development that includes voices from across the housing continuum is the only way we will create lasting solutions. I fully support this initiative and urge the provincial government to prioritize it. Together, we can build a housing system that is accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the real needs of our communities.”

Mayor Malcolm Brodie, City of Richmond: “Housing remains a priority issue for all British Columbians, and the City of Richmond welcomes and supports initiatives that will encourage and create more options. While Richmond continues to see a steady development of affordable and rental housing, the establishment of a Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable will create a further avenue for a diverse group of key stakeholders to work together to help address the housing challenge.”

Margaret Pfoh, CEO, Aboriginal Housing Management Association: “We are encouraged to see a permanent provincial housing policy roundtable established that is diverse and inclusive of expert voices from across the housing continuum. It takes broad collaboration and understanding to create processes and policies that ensure those most vulnerable to housing precarity have a place to call home. This is increasingly critical when half the population of BC struggles to afford shelter, including Elders and young people.”

David Hutniak, CEO, LandlordBC: “LandlordBC has been leading and representing the rental housing industry in BC for over 60 years. Our sector provides critical housing for British Columbians and contributes in the order of $10.4 billion annually to the provincial economy. We want to ensure that policy development by all levels of government is informed, inclusive, and effective in addressing the province’s housing challenges, and balances the needs of both renters and rental housing providers. That’s why LandlordBC strongly supports the establishment of a Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable. This initiative represents a critical step toward fostering collaboration across the housing continuum.”

Diane Koch, Executive Director, Manufactured Home Park Owners’ Alliance of British Columbia: “The Manufactured Home Park Owners’ Alliance of British Columbia (MHPOABC) is pleased to join other coalition members in supporting the BC Permanent Housing Policy Roundtable initiative. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with other members to help address affordable housing challenges in BC. MHPOABC provides over 24,000 attainable, affordable housing lots in our manufactured home communities to British Columbians and is eager to aid in the development of effective housing policies that will benefit all those British Columbians in need of housing.”

