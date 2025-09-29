Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market Set to Surge from USD 76.51 Bn in 2024 to USD 130.56 Bn by 2034 at 5.48% CAGR

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biotechnology & pharmaceutical services market size was valued at USD 76.51 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 130.56 billion by 2034, rising at a 5.48% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for advanced therapies and technological advances, which are supported by increased research and development investments, which drive the growth of the market.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5730

Key Takeaways

North America held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the projected period.

By service, the consultancy segment led the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services market in 2024.

By service, the regulatory affairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

By end use, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end use, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

Basically, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals are two main domains in which products are either obtained from biological or synthetic sources. Nowadays, enormous technological advances in biological systems and the pharmaceutical field produce various products, including drug development, diagnostics, etc. The rising adoption of novel breakthroughs in R&D and regulatory considerations is boosting the expansion of the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services market. Both services are emphasizing the development of targeted drug therapies and personalized medicines, which have been showing raised demand in this growing market.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 80.7 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 130.56 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 5.48 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Service, By End Use, By Region Top Key Players Parexel International Corporation, The Quantic Group, IQVIA, Lachman Consultant Services, Inc., GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd., Concept Heidelberg GmbH, LabCorp, Charles River Laboratories, ICON plc., Syneos Health, Lonza, Catalent Inc., Samsung Biologics, Eurofins Scientific, WuXi AppTec, Novotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What Is The Growth Potential Responsible For The Growth Of The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market?

The growth of the market is driven by the growing demand for advanced therapies, such as innovation in biotechnological solutions like precision medicine, targeted treatment, complex antibody drug conjugates, and cell and gene therapies, which drives the growth and demand for the market. The technological advancement, such as the integration of AI, machine learning, big data analytics, and bioinformatics for drug discovery and development, further increases the demand for the market. The increased research and development investments in the development of innovation in drugs and therapies lead to greater demand for the market, which supports the growth and expansion of the market.

What Are The Growing Trends Associated With The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market?

Focus on New Treatment Modalities:

The market is experiencing growth driven by increased research into novel and complex treatment modalities, requiring specialized expertise and services.



Strategic Collaborations:

Partnerships and collaborations between companies are a key driver, facilitating innovation and market expansion.



Rise of Regulatory Affairs Services:

Growing complexity in regulations and evolving compliance standards are fueling the demand for regulatory affairs consulting and services.



Integration of Advanced Technologies:

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Machine Learning is transforming drug discovery and development, requiring high-performance cloud infrastructure and driving market demand.



Patient-Centric Approaches:

There is an increasing focus on patient-centric models in drug development and service provision, influencing market strategies and offerings.



What Is The Growing Challenge In The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market?

Key challenges in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services market include strict and evolving regulatory requirements, high drug development costs and funding issues, the need to safeguard sensitive intellectual property (IP), shortages of skilled talent, complex manufacturing processes, rising supply chain vulnerabilities, and pressures on drug pricing. Additionally, cybersecurity threats, geopolitical tensions impacting supply chains, and ethical issues further complicate the market.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market In 2024?

North America leads the biotechnology and pharmaceutical services market due to its strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotech firms, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a favorable regulatory environment. The U.S., in particular, has a high demand for consultancy and regulatory services, driven by continuous innovation in biologics, biosimilars, and precision medicine. Stringent FDA regulations create strong opportunities for specialized regulatory service providers. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing services to reduce costs and accelerate product approvals further strengthens market growth in the region.

What Made The Asia Pacific Significantly Grow In The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Services Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing market for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services, supported by expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in India, China, and South Korea. Rising investments in R&D, clinical trials, and drug development outsourcing are key drivers in the region. Favorable government policies, lower operational costs, and growing demand for affordable healthcare solutions encourage both local and global companies to rely on consultancy and regulatory service providers. Increasing innovation in biosimilars and generics further propels market growth across the Asia Pacific.

Segmental Insights

By Service,

The consultancy segment led the biotechnology & pharmaceutical services market in 2024. Consultancy services play a vital role in guiding biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies through market entry, product development, and clinical trials. As the industry faces intense competition, regulatory complexity, and rising R&D costs, consultancy firms help businesses streamline processes, reduce time-to-market, and maximize returns on investment. The increasing demand for personalized medicines, biologics, and advanced therapies has further accelerated the need for specialized consultancy expertise in the sector.

The regulatory affairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years. Regulatory affairs services are essential in ensuring compliance with national and international standards for biotechnology and pharmaceutical products. These services cover regulatory submissions, clinical trial approvals, product labeling, and post-market surveillance. With evolving global regulations and strict requirements from agencies such as the FDA and EMA, companies rely on regulatory service providers to navigate complex frameworks and avoid costly delays. Growing innovation in biologics, biosimilars, and gene therapies is further fueling the demand for robust regulatory support to achieve faster and safer product approvals.

By End Use,

The pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2024. Pharmaceutical companies constitute a significant end-user group for biotechnology and pharmaceutical services. They increasingly depend on external service providers for consultancy, regulatory compliance, and strategic market expansion. With the rising importance of specialty drugs, biologics, and complex therapies, pharmaceutical firms are outsourcing key services to enhance efficiency, reduce operational risks, and accelerate product commercialization in competitive global markets.

The biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Biotechnology companies are highly research-driven and depend heavily on consultancy and regulatory services to bring innovative therapies to market. Given the rise of advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies, biotech firms face unique challenges in regulatory approval and commercialization, making service providers crucial partners. Outsourcing also enables them to focus on core innovation while ensuring compliance and efficient product development cycles.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments

In November 2024, Thermo Fisher Accelerator announced its expansion in “360°” CDMO and CRO drug development solutions. Kane, PhD, executive director, global head of technical and scientific affairs at Thermo Fisher Scientific, stated that the Accelerator integrates and boosts services long provided by both PPD and Patheon. (Source - GEN)

In September 2024, Riverside Partners, LLC, a Boston-based private equity firm, announced the planned partnership with Sequoia Biotech Consulting, a leading life sciences service provider, to deliver highly efficient therapeutics and Syner-G BioPharma Group, to develop a leading Pharma Services Business. Craig Stern, General Partner at Riverside, commented that they are pleased by this announcement of acquiring an engineered strategic combination of Sequoia and Syner-G to provide full lifecycle solutions to the pharma, biotech, and medical device areas.

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Services Market Key Players List

Parexel International Corporation

The Quantic Group

IQVIA

Lachman Consultant Services, Inc.

GMP Pharmaceuticals Pty Ltd.

Concept Heidelberg GmbH

LabCorp

Charles River Laboratories

ICON plc.

Syneos Health

Lonza

Catalent Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Eurofins Scientific

WuXi AppTec

Novotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Segments Covered in The Report

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5730

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest