GraniteFuel Unveils Patented Siloxane Hydrolysis Technology for Cleaner, More Sustainable Pharma and Cosmetic Production

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteFuel Engineering , Inc. (GraniteFuel), a DCL Technology Group company, has been awarded a groundbreaking patent for its proprietary siloxane hydrolysis technology. This innovation uses a controlled hydrolysis reaction to transform siloxanes into stable silicon dioxide, enabling cleaner process streams, reclaiming solvents, and preventing downstream damage in industrial, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic manufacturing.

Siloxanes, which are widely used in creams, soaps, coatings, and pharmaceutical formulations, are notoriously difficult to manage in production and waste streams. Traditional solutions such as flaring or landfill disposal create secondary environmental and operational problems. GraniteFuel’s patented system involves reacting siloxanes with water over a catalyst at elevated temperatures, producing silicon dioxide (SiO₂) that is safely captured within the system.

The result is a first-of-its-kind commercial technology that reduces operational costs, conserves energy, and supports regulatory compliance, while offering pharmaceutical and cosmetic manufacturers a powerful new option for solvent reclamation and waste treatment. This hydrolysis platform also integrates seamlessly with GraniteFuel’s existing Temperature Swing Adsorption (TSA) systems, creating a flexible family of solutions for volatile organic compound (VOC) and siloxane removal.

GraniteFuel’s patent marks the company’s first in siloxane breakdown technology and reflects its long-standing expertise in designing advanced gas treatment and abatement systems. “With this patent, GraniteFuel adds a powerful new tool to our portfolio of solutions,” said Glen Prisciak, Director of Sales at GraniteFuel. “Siloxanes have long been considered a nuisance byproduct with no effective means of treatment beyond disposal. Our technology not only neutralizes siloxanes but opens opportunities for cleaner, more efficient pharmaceutical and cosmetic production.”

“What makes this breakthrough so exciting is its dual relevance,” said Shazam Williams, Technical Director at the DCL Technology Group. “It delivers immediate benefits for plant operators by improving reliability and reducing costs, while also ensuring preparedness for future regulatory standards around siloxane discharge. This is a transformative development for industries where process purity and sustainability are key.”

GraniteFuel Engineering develops advanced gas conditioning and renewable energy solutions that support cleaner, more efficient industrial operations. As a family-owned company within the DCL Technology Group, GraniteFuel is united by a shared purpose: engineering smarter systems for a cleaner world.

With over a decade of experience, GraniteFuel designs and manufactures customized compression, dehydration, VOC/siloxane abatement, and biogas upgrading systems for energy producers, utilities, and municipalities across North America. From RNG and landfill gas to hydrogen-ready applications, GraniteFuel helps clients reduce emissions, recover value from waste streams, and meet the highest standards of safety and performance through end-to-end service and technical expertise.

The DCL Technology Group has been at the forefront of engineering solutions that keep industries moving with confidence for over 40 years. As one of North America's fastest-growing, family-owned clean energy companies, DCL is committed to tackling the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

With a sophisticated workforce of over 400 experts spanning multiple industrial sectors, DCL Technology Group develops cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve energy efficiency. DCL’s four global companies share a unified vision: leveraging the power of engineering to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

