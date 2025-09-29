Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis and Business Outlook Report 2025-2034 - Rising Energy Efficiency Standards Propel the Industry Forward at 13.2% CAGR

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Size Analysis - Market Share, Forecast Trends and Outlook Report 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market into three main categories: type, application and region.

The global microchannel heat exchanger market is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating a market size of USD 56.81 billion by 2034, achieving a CAGR of 13.20% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is largely driven by the burgeoning automotive industry, which continues to expand due to increasing global automotive manufacturing.

The Asia-Pacific region stands out as the leading market in this industry, with India and China at the forefront due to their robust automotive sectors. The rapid economic growth in these countries is fostering an uptick in industry demand. Notably, Japan and South Korea are also contributing significantly, driven by their rising automobile production figures.

Market Analysis

The industry's growth trajectory is further propelled by heightened global energy efficiency standards and rigorous emissions regulations. The increasing demand for lightweight electronic appliances also contributes to industry expansion. Particularly, the HVAC sector is anticipated to dominate the application spectrum, with air conditioning units and heat pumps showcasing significant product integration. Among product types, water coils and condensers are forecasted to experience robust growth in upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features a comprehensive analysis of key industry players, examining their capacity, market presence, and recent developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Leading companies in the microchannel heat exchanger market include:

Sanhua (Hangzhou) Micro Channel Heat Exchanger Co., Ltd.

EVAPCO, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Modine Manufacturing Company

Goldstone HVACR Inc.

ThermoKey S.p.A.

Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

API Heat Transfer Inc.

Climetal S.L.

Others

The report offers an extensive insight into the industry, incorporating SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses to assess the competitive and operational dynamics within the market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market by Type

5.5 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market by Application

5.6 Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market by Region

6 North America Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

7 Europe Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

9 Latin America Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 84195)

12.1 Major Importing Countries

12.2 Major Exporting Countries

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

