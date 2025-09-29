Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Size, Share and Business Outlook Report (2025-2034) Featuring Analysis of Hisaka Works, Kelvion Holding, Danfoss, SGL Carbon and More

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plate and frame heat exchangers market is projected to grow significantly, achieving a value exceeding USD 8.21 billion by 2034 from over USD 4.36 billion in 2024, fueled by a CAGR of 6.53% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for these exchangers in the paper and pulp industry, where they enhance cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency by facilitating heat recovery in pulp production.

The increasing implementation of plate and frame heat exchangers in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is also driving market growth. These exchangers are pivotal in industrial HVAC systems, aiding waste heat recovery and gas leak prevention. Their lightweight design and superior heat transfer capabilities ensure their extensive application across various sectors.

Trends in Power Generation Applications

The increasing use of these exchangers in power generation applications, including combined heat and power systems, is propelling market growth. Their role in saving heat energy and boosting the efficiency of power generation plants, especially in nuclear settings, aligns with the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

The market anticipates the development of innovative plate and frame heat exchangers, aimed at reducing costs, enhancing performance and efficiency, and countering fouling challenges. The use of durable metals such as copper to withstand extreme temperatures and pressures is further expected to invigorate industry advancement. Additionally, the versatile application of advanced exchangers, in areas like HVAC and dairy production, is poised to drive further growth during the forecast period.

Key Industry Players

The report offers a detailed analysis of key players such as Hisaka Works, Ltd., Kelvion Holding GmbH, Danfoss Group, and others, highlighting their capacities, market shares, and strategic developments including expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.

This comprehensive report delves into both macro and micro aspects of the industry, offering insights through SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Historical Market

5.3 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Forecast

5.4 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market by Type

5.5 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market by Application

5.6 Global Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market by Region

6 North America Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

7 Europe Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

9 Latin America Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profiles

The key companies featured in this Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers market report include:

Hisaka Works, Ltd.

Kelvion Holding GmbH

Danfoss Group

Fischer Maschinen- und Apparatebau GmbH

SGL Carbon SE

Koch Industries, Inc.

