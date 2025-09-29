South Street Securities Holdings Appoints Jason Schuit as President of South Street Securities LLC and Donald Webbe as President of Matrix Applications LLC

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (“South Street Securities Holdings”) today announced the appointment of Jason Schuit as President of South Street Securities LLC (“South Street Securities”) and Donald Webbe as President of Matrix Applications LLC (“Matrix Applications”), effective immediately. Mr. Schuit and Mr. Webbe have been members of the team since its inception and individually bring more than three decades of experience in finance and capital markets to their roles.

As President, Mr. Schuit will oversee the company’s various trading and execution businesses, continuing to drive growth and innovation as a trusted, mid-sized full-service broker-dealer. He previously served as Co-Chief Investment Officer of South Street Securities.

“Having helped build South Street Securities from the ground up, I am honored to step into the role of President,” said Jason Schuit. “The firm’s ongoing success is a testament to the talent and dedication of our team and I look forward to working alongside them as we continue to evolve and deliver value to our clients.”

As President, Mr. Webbe will oversee the company’s technology infrastructure, system support, operations and software development. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Matrix Applications.

“It is a privilege to step into the role of President of Matrix Applications, a company I have been proud to help grow since the beginning,” shared Donald Webbe. “Our team’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence has been the core of what we do. I look forward to leading the team into its next chapter as we continue to deliver trusted solutions to the financial markets.”

Commenting on the appointment, James Tabacchi, Chief Executive Officer of South Street Securities Holdings, said “Jason and Donald have been integral to the foundation, expansion and long-term success of our family of companies. Their vision, leadership and deep knowledge of the markets have always been a driving force and will further strengthen our ability to serve clients with excellence while continuing to expand our capabilities in this next phase of growth.”

About Jason Schuit

Jason Schuit is a seasoned industry veteran with a career spanning over three decades in finance and capital markets. In 1999, Mr. Schuit co-founded Capital Markets Engineering & Trading, and then in 2004, South Street Securities, where he led the formation, infrastructure development and trading of the broker-dealer. As President of South Street Securities, Mr. Schuit oversees the company’s various trading and execution businesses, driving growth and innovation as one of the premier mid-sized full-service broker-dealers. His previous role at the company was Co-Chief Investment Officer. In 2018, Mr. Schuit was pivotal in the relaunch and recapitalization of AmeriVet Securities, Inc. ("AmeriVet Securities"), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer, and serves as the Lead Director of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Schuit's career began at Citibank's Management Associate Training Program in 1992, where he developed expertise in fixed income trading. He later joined Citicorp Securities’ Finance Desk in 1995 as Vice President and Senior Matched Book Trader, responsible for finance, futures and arbitrage trading within the Capital Markets Group. In 2006, Mr. Schuit joined Cantor Fitzgerald as Managing Director of Finance, where he co-managed the Repo Finance Desk before rejoining South Street Securities in 2011.

Mr. Schuit holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Public Accounting from Hofstra University and is registered with FINRA Series 3, 7, 24 and 63.

About Donald Webbe

Mr. Webbe joined South Street Securities Holdings in June 2001 as the Head of Operations. He is currently President of Matrix Applications and oversees the technology infrastructure, system support, operations and software development. Mr. Webbe is also the Chief Operating Officer of South Street Securities, responsible for the company’s Operations and Technology departments. In addition, Mr. Webbe serves as a Board Member of AmeriVet Securities.

Prior to joining South Street Securities Holdings, Mr. Webbe worked at Citigroup from 1986 until 2001. As a Vice President at Citigroup, he was responsible for a range of middle and back-office functions. His role included oversight of finance, funding, futures and emerging markets operations for both domestic and international settlement. He was integral to several highly sophisticated securitization projects and had extensive interaction with foreign exchange and derivatives operations.

Mr. Webbe is FINRA Series 7, 27 and 63 registered.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a FINRA and SIPC member who holds a FICC Tier 1 membership and is focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging, Equity Finance and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company, AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a FINRA and SIPC member who operates an SEC registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer, GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

South Street Securities LLC

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, servicing capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri-party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities is a FICC Tier 1 member and a member of several major regulatory agencies, including FINRA, SIPC, OCC and NFA. The company operates from its New York headquarters and specializes in the following services: Repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging, Equity Finance and Algorithmic Trade Execution.

About Matrix Applications LLC

Matrix Applications LLC is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining and clearing systems for institutional fixed income trading and equities securities lending. Comprised of a team of capital markets and systems professionals, Matrix Applications delivers financial technology solutions to institutional firms of all sizes. Since 2000, the company works hands-on with clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, Matrix Applications provides clients with the right technology at the right price while leveraging extensive technical experience and a deep network to deliver bespoke managed services.

