Innovating Internal Communications Seminar: Navigating Uncertainty and Drive Change - Strategies To Lead Through Disruption (Nashville, Tennessee, United States - September 30, 2025 and Oct 2, 2025)

Welcome to Innovating Internal Communications to Navigate Uncertainty and Drive Change!

Internal communicators play a critical role in keeping teams grounded, informed, and connected through disruption. Join your peers for this 3 day conference to explore real-world strategies, tools, and lessons that help you lead with clarity - no matter what's changing around you.

About This Innovating Internal Communications to Navigate Uncertainty and Drive Change Event

Gain practical insight and connect with peers navigating uncertainty and change in internal communication. Hear directly from communication leaders who are facing the same challenges - shifting priorities, limited resources, and evolving workforce needs. Learn how to adapt, lead, and deliver clarity when your teams need it most, including how to:

Respond to constant change with steady, clear internal messaging

Use modern tools to connect dispersed, hybrid, and remote teams

Simplify communication systems without sacrificing impact

Support employee engagement and morale through transitions

Rethink and restructure the internal communications function for today's challenges

Align your messages with leadership goals and shifting business strategies

Communicate complex topics like restructuring, return-to-office, or policy changes with empathy and clarity

Measure your effectiveness and prove your value

Maintain consistent communication across teams, locations, and platforms

Strengthen your crisis communication playbook with lessons learned

Create engaging visuals and content that capture attention and cut through noise

Streamline workflows and improve efficiencies by integrating AI tools into communication processes, from content creation to feedback management.

Determine the best emerging tech to increase the value of internal communications in today's world

Learn from peer-tested strategies that work in real environments - not just theory

Benefits Of The 3-Day Pass

Maximize your time by signing up for our Pre-Conference Workshops on Tuesday, September 30, 2025!

Interactive Pre-Conference Workshops are led by thought leaders and experts on internal communications that will maximize your experience.

Each small group workshop will prepare you for the conference the next day, provide you with practical answers to questions that keep you up at night, and inspire you to creatively tackle your most pressing internal communications challenges.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Explore proven strategies and practical tools helping internal communicators lead with clarity, adapt with confidence, and stay resilient through change

Engage with a diverse group of thought leaders to tackle your most pressing challenges in employee engagement and remote workforce connection

Participate in hands-on sessions to explore best practices, solve challenges, and enhance your communication strategies

Network with experts, internal communications professionals, and peers to exchange ideas and strengthen your professional network

Earn a Certificate of Attendance for CEUs to showcase your commitment to professional development

Immerse yourself in Nashville's vibrant culture, food, and dynamic atmosphere while learning

Return with fresh perspectives and practical ideas to implement within your organization's communication strategy

Enjoy post-conference networking opportunities, including access to an attendee LinkedIn list to maintain and grow your network

Key Topics Covered:

Pre-Conference Workshops: Find Out Why ALI Workshops Are Consistently Rated As Valuable Time Spent! - 09/30/2025

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Continental Breakfast, Coffee & Registration

9:30 am - 10:45 am - Rethinking Change: Helping People Thrive in an Age of Disruption Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

10:45 am - 10:55 am - Morning Refreshments & Networking Break

10:55 am - 12:20 pm - Beyond Message Delivery: Equipping People Leaders as the Front Line of Change Molly Pedemonte, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership Jessica Lee, Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership

12:20 pm - 2:20 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:20 pm - 3:35 pm - Communicate & Conquer: Master Internal Messaging in Any Storm Karen Scattergood, Communications Strategist - Spitfire Communications

3:35 pm - 3:45 pm - Afternoon Refreshments & Stretch Break

3:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Crafting a Human-Centric Internal Communications Strategy in the Age of AI Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

5:00 pm - 5:05 pm - Close Of Workshops

5:05 pm - 6:00 pm - Complimentary Networking Reception For Workshop Attendees, Speakers & Sponsors @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made To Take In The Sights Nashville

Day 1: General Sessions - 10/01/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Registration: Badges, Breakfast, & Beverages

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Chairperson's Welcome & Speed Networking Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

9:30 am - 10:05 am - Rooted in Legacy, Ready for Change: Using History to Lead Through Transition Amy Siemers, Communications Team Lead - Caterpillar Inc. Erin Taylor, Manager, Division Communications - Caterpillar Inc. Ashley Ledrick, Communications Specialist - Caterpillar Inc.

10:05 am - 10:40 am - Leading Through Disruption: Communicating a Successful Org-Wide Tech Migration Dayna Lovelady, Employee Engagement Manager - The Christian Broadcasting Network

10:40 am - 11:10 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Trust Before Turbulence: Communicating Through a Campus-Wide Infrastructure Crisis Deirdre Keating, Principal Communications - University of Colorado

11:45 am - 12:20 pm - From Chaos to Cohesion: The Transformative Power of Corporate Narratives Sarah Barman, Executive Communications Lead - American Family Insurance Group

12:20 pm - 2:15 pm - Lunch On Your Own, But Not Alone - Reservations Are Booked!

2:15 pm - 2:50 pm - Fearless Internal Communication: How to Build a Speak Up Culture Where Every Voice Matters Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

2:50 pm - 3:25 pm - Thriving Through Organizational Evolution: Keeping Employees Engaged Through Complex Change Stephanie Brandon, Director, EBS Strategy - FedEx

3:25 pm - 4:00 pm - Sponsor Showcases: Tools You'll Want in Your Toolkit

4:00 pm - 4:45 pm - Panel - From Transactional to Transformational: Making Comms Matter to the Business Susan Denton, Assistant Director of Communications - Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Sheena Adams-Avery, Communications, Community Engagement, Cultural Awareness & Belonging Manager - Tennessee Disability Pathfinder and Healing Arts Project, Inc. Moderator: Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications Amanda Armstrong, AVP of Communications - Ardent Health Preston Lewis, Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

4:45 pm - 5:00 pm - Chairperson's Wrap Up & Key Takeaways

5:00 pm - 6:00 pm - Close Of Day 1 - Join Us For A Complementary Networking Reception @ Venue Bar

6:30 pm - 8:00 pm - Dinner With A Group - Reservations Have Been Made

Day 2: General Sessions - 10/02/2025

8:30 am - 9:00 am - Breakfast & Visit Your Sponsors

9:00 am - 9:30 am - Day 2 Kick Off & Chairperson Address Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

9:30 am - 10:05 am - From Complexity to Clarity: Communicating Change That Sticks Caitlin Bradigan, Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

10:05 am - 10:40 am - The Importance of Executive-Level Communications During Times of Change Jill Mack, Senior Manager, Communication Strategy & Events - Discover

10:40 am - 11:00 am - Morning Refreshments, Networking Break + Visit Your Sponsors

11:10 am - 11:45 am - Communicating with Heart: How to Emotionally Connect with Your Employees Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

11:45 am - 12:30 pm - Panel - Real Talk on Change Comms: What Worked, What Flopped, What We'd Never Do Again Hilary Hamblin, Manager, Organizational Change Management, Internal Communications, Strategic Communication, Education and Outreach - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital April Chapman, Employee Communications & Change Manager (Global) - APL Logistics Gary MacNamara, Executive Director, Public Safety & Government Affairs - Sacred Heart University Kathryn Bugg, Internal Channels & Analytics - Tennessee Valley Authority Jill Mack, Senior Manager, Communication Strategy & Events - Discover Moderator: Andrea Greenhous, President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

12:30 pm - 12:45 pm - Key Takeaways, Conference Wrap-Up

Speakers

Deirdre Keating

Principal Communications - University of Colorado

Gary MacNamara

Executive Director Public Safety & Government Affairs - Sacred Heart University

Hilary Hamblin

Manager, Organizational Change Management, Internal Communications Strategic Communication, Education and Outreach - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Karen Scattergood

Communications Strategist - Spitfire Communications

Kathryn Bugg

Internal Channels & Analytics - Tennessee Valley Authority

Molly Pedemonte

Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership

Sheena Adams-Avery

Communications, Community Engagement, Cultural Awareness & Belonging Manager - Tennessee Disability Pathfinder and Healing Arts Project, Inc.

Stephanie Brandon

Director, EBS Strategy - FedEx

Susan Denton

Assistant Director of Communications - Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury

Caitlin Bradigan

Senior Advisor, SRO + Ethics and Compliance + Privacy Internal Communications - Dell Technologies

Amy Siemers

Communications Team Lead - Caterpillar Inc.

April Chapman

Employee Communications & Change Manager (Global) - APL Logistics

Jessica Lee

Managing Director - CRA Admired Leadership

Sarah Barman

Executive Communications Lead - American Family Insurance Group

Andrea Greenhous

President & Chief Internal Communications Strategist - Vision2Voice Communications

Dayna Lovelady

Employee Engagement Manager - The Christian Broadcasting Network

Ashley Ledrick

Communications Specialist - Caterpillar Inc.

Erin Taylor

Manager, Division Communications - Caterpillar Inc.

Preston Lewis

Senior Vice President, Communications & Consultant - Segal Benz

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d5wyo

