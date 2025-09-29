Club House® Finds Gen Z Canadians are in the Kitchen with AI this Thanksgiving

London, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than half of Gen Z Canadians (53%) are turning to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and virtual assistants for Thanksgiving cooking tips, festive table settings, and help planning holiday menus, according to a survey from Club House®, a staple in Canadian kitchens for more than three generations. In a survey designed to uncover new ways Canadians are experiencing the holidays, the brand found that 26% of those who celebrate are turning to tech for tips this season.

Club House Tip: In need of a recipe enhancement? Ask AI or a virtual assistant to suggest a Club House seasoning or recipe mix to upgrade the flavour of any dish during the holidays.

Shortcuts Make Celebrating Easy

Gen Z is most likely to use shortcuts, with over 80% embracing time-saving tips this Thanksgiving. And close to two-thirds of Canadians (65%) use strategies to save money and streamline prep, including making dishes ahead, buying pre-made sides, simplifying recipes, and having a hand in the kitchen.

Club House Tip: Club House offers simple gravies and recipe mixes, including Sticky Glazed Root Vegetable and Garlic & Herb Butter Holiday Roast Seasoning Mix, while new and returning Finishing Sugars add flavour and a seasonal touch to coffee, baked goods, and more.

The Generational Divide

This new survey also reveals a generational divide in AI and virtual assistant use, with 53% of Gen Z and 36% of millennials embracing generative AI to source time-saving tips and delectable dishes for the holiday, while only 17% of Gen X and 9% of baby boomers use AI as a sous-chef this season.

“All demographic groups tap family and friends for beloved recipes, but we’re seeing more Canadians – especially as younger generations start hosting – turning to AI to find ingredient substitutions or a new twist on a traditional dish,” says tech expert and Club House partner, Amber MacArthur.

Everyone Loves the Classics

While tech may be transforming how we cook, classic crowd-pleasers are the clear favourite around the dining table, with 83% of Canadians saying they prefer tried-and-true recipes over something new. Not to mention, 50% of baby boomers searching for guidance on cooking the perfect turkey.

Club House Tip: Use this favourite Club House recipe for cooking the perfect turkey. AI or a virtual assistant can read a classic Thanksgiving recipe from ClubHouse.ca aloud as you cook.

A Favourite Dish is a Beloved Scent

Canadians’ Thanksgiving celebrations are more diverse than ever, but they still favour the smell of roasted turkey which tops the list of Thanksgiving scents that inspire nostalgia among 41% of Canadians. Other comforting holiday smells include spice rack staples like sage, thyme, and rosemary.

“We’re excited to see how the newest generation of home cooks are embracing the holiday in a tech-savvy way, yet still coming together and enjoying the classics,” says Traci Wildish, Vice President of Canada Consumer Sales & Marketing at McCormick & Co., Inc. “Club House wants to inspire Canadians to transform meals into treasured memories, and that’s especially true at Thanksgiving.”

Giving back is also an essential part of the holidays. Club House is proud to have been a partner of Food Banks Canada for 10 years. This year, the brand has sustained this commitment by donating 400,000 meals* to Food Banks Canada. Distributed through over 5,000 Food Banks Canada locations from coast to coast to coast, everyone deserves to celebrate with a full plate. For more info visit ClubHouse.ca.

For further inspiration, a robust library of recipes, ideas and more visit ClubHouse.ca.

*$1=2 meals

About the Survey:

This survey was undertaken by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on August 28th, 2025, with 1,246 randomly selected Canadian adults who celebrate Thanksgiving and are Maru Voice Canada online panellists. The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.8%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

About Club House®

Club House traces its roots back to 1883, where it first operated in London, Ontario, and today is Canada's leading flavour brand. For over 140 years, Club House has been making Canadian meals taste great – through spices, herbs, seasoning blends, extracts, food colours, sauce mixes and other flavourful products available in retail outlets and foodservice businesses. Visit www.ClubHouse.ca for more information and recipes.

Club House is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick is a global leader in flavour. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavours to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavour. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavour where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

