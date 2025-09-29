Kinetic Donates $7,500 to Support Ruidoso Community Beyond Recent Fiber Expansion

Kinetic donates $5,000 to Lincoln County Community Foundation and $2,500 to Lincoln County Foodbank

Kinetic’s commitment to helping town ‘build back better’ also underscored with new fiber-optic network, funded by public-private partnership





RUIDOSO, N.M., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local high-speed fiber internet provider Kinetic recently donated $5,000 to the Lincoln County Community Foundation to honor the strength and resilience of the Ruidoso community. The contribution directly aids residents and business owners working to move forward after facing devastating fires and floods in the last 15 months.

Additionally, Kinetic donated $2,500 to the Lincoln County Food Bank today to provide essential resources to local families in need. Both contributions emphasize the company’s commitment to Ruidoso, as well as its broader economic investment beyond fiber and technology projects.

“I am grateful for Kinetic’s generosity and unwavering support for Ruidoso. They are a true partner to this community, whether that’s standing with us during the hard times, ensuring we have the connectivity to be successful in today’s economy, or showing up every day to serve our residents and business owners,” said Lynn Crawford, mayor of Ruidoso. “Kinetic’s contributions will provide resources to help Ruidosoans continue rebuilding their lives and will put food on more tables for those in need. That’s a wonderful thing.”

The donations, totaling $7,500, were presented at Kinetic’s free community event, held on Friday, Sept. 26, at Jacks Backstage. The event was held to celebrate the strength, resilience and spirit of Ruidoso this past year, bringing everyone together to enjoy live entertainment, local food vendors, and family-friendly activities.

Kinetic is a long-term partner to the Ruidoso community and recently launched a new fiber-optic network in the town, delivering fiber internet to 8,000 locations in an effort to enhance Ruidosoans’ daily lives and better support their technology needs, now and in the future.

As a result, Ruidoso is now officially recognized as a ‘Gig-Ready’ community, meaning 75% of the town has access to Kinetic’s Next Generation Gigabit Internet to power its future.

“We are dedicated to ensuring this community has both the resources and the robust infrastructure necessary to foster resilience and growth for years to come," said Danny Ferguson, president of Kinetic’s New Mexico operations. “We live and work in Ruidoso, too, and we take a personal interest in helping our neighbors and fellow business owners get the resources they need to continue to recover, push forward, and ultimately grow and thrive for many years to come. Because that’s what you do for neighbors.”

To learn more about Kinetic Fiber Internet, visit GoKinetic.com.

