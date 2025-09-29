Edvisors Releases Their Comprehensive 2026-2027 FAFSA® Resources to Help Students and Families Navigate Paying for College

Las Vegas, NV, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edvisors, a trusted resource for college financing information, has released the Edvisors 2026-2027 Filing the FAFSA® guide along with other helpful tools to assist families in planning and paying for college.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) is a critical step in college financing, but many students and families find it overwhelming. Edvisors’ guide and newly released 2026-2027 FAFSA® Walkthrough help families understand and prepare for the FAFSA process. The resources focus expertise in common areas of confusion, which helps prevent mistakes when determining financial aid eligibility.

“Planning for college has been challenging for students and families,” explains Sravani Atluri, Chief Marketing Officer at Edvisors. “Laws and rules have changed, and the FAFSA process feels overwhelming and confusing. Our goal with our resources is to empower students to navigate the process and set realistic expectations for college costs.”

The Edvisors 2026-2027 Filing the FAFSA® Guide offers a clear summary of the application process, along with detailed articles that break down each section of the FAFSA.

The Edvisors 2026-2027 FAFSA® Walkthrough video, complete with expert commentary, helps make the process simple and stress-free, with a preview of what to expect.

As part of its suite of resources, Edvisors released its Financial Aid Gap Calculator just a few months ago. The calculator is a valuable tool to help families organize, breakdown college costs, and identify any financial gaps so students and parents can plan to cover them.

Students can also visit the Student LIFE Blog for updates on FAFSA®, financial aid, and student loans.

About Edvisors: For 20 years we have been known as one of the largest and most trusted resources to help students find their path to success. Everyone needs to find their own path, and we know that first-hand. We work to provide information from both our professional and firsthand experiences, to help individuals through college and beyond. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the Edvisors.com, for timely, accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Founded in 1998, Edvisors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information can be found www.edvisors.com.