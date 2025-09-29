BriteCore Unveils Next Wave of Core System Innovations to Transform Claims, Payments, and AI for Mid-Sized Insurance Carriers and MGAs

San Mateo, CA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Mateo, CA – September 29, 2025 – BriteCore, the leading provider of cloud-native core insurance solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs, today announced three major areas of product innovation designed to streamline insurance operations, lower costs, and harness the power of emerging technologies. These advancements—spanning claims, payment processing, and artificial intelligence—reinforce BriteCore’s commitment to helping carriers operate more efficiently, scale seamlessly, and deliver superior policyholder experiences.



Significant enhancements and innovations are arriving in the BriteCore Claims module, designed to streamline workflows, improve visibility across teams, and save time where it matters most. A modernized user interface makes the claims process faster and more intuitive, while new features such as claims bifurcation, advanced search capabilities, and auto assignment of adjusters by group simplify daily operations. Carriers can also take advantage of default reserve settings based on rules, better organization through attachment categorization, and dynamic letter generation that streamlines communications with claimants. Together, these enhancements represent a smarter, faster BriteCore Claims experience that reduces the workload for claims teams and allows adjusters to resolve claims with greater speed and accuracy.



BriteCore is redefining how insurers manage payment processing through its partnership with Stripe. By embedding Stripe’s advanced payment infrastructure within the BriteCore Platform, insurers can reduce payment processing costs by as much as 67 percent while delivering a more seamless billing and payment experience to agents and policyholders. With the integration, which can be configured into the platform in less than 20 minutes, carriers gain the ability to simplify reconciliation, enhance security and compliance, and offer policyholders greater flexibility, while at the same time lowering transaction fees and redirecting cost savings toward strategic initiatives that drive growth.



BriteCore’s open, API-first architecture positions carriers to take advantage of emerging agentic AI capabilities, with autonomous systems that can trigger workflows, retrieve information, and execute multi-step tasks. These innovations allow insurers not only to operate more efficiently today but also to prepare for advanced use cases such as real-time underwriting assistants, intelligent policy renewal workflows, and AI-driven portfolio optimization in the future.



By leveraging the emerging MCP standard, BriteCore brings AI-powered analytics and automation directly into the core insurance workflow. Real-time insights into premium growth, policy volumes, and operational bottlenecks empower insurers to act quickly on performance trends. Using AI, BriteCore is accelerating product development by ingesting unstructured insurance documents such as rating manuals, enabling carriers to configure coverages, limits, and rates without lengthy manual processes. They also generate SQL-based reports informed by BriteCore’s unified data model and reporting best practices, ensuring consistent, reliable insights. Additionally, by converting unstructured agent submissions into actionable data, BriteCore streamlines commercial insurance workflows, supporting seamless underwriting and rapid quote generation.



“BriteCore’s focus on claims workflow improvements, integrated payments, and agent-assist AI reflects the kind of practical innovation mid-sized carriers and MGAs are asking for,” said Chris Eberly, Senior Principal and Insurance Practice Lead at Datos Insights. “Bringing these capabilities closer to the core can help shorten cycle times and let teams focus on higher-value work while supporting better policyholder experiences.”



“Our latest product innovations in claims, payments, and artificial intelligence reflect BriteCore’s commitment to keeping mid-sized carriers ahead of the curve,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore. “We’re delivering practical tools that insurers and MGAs can put to work today—to resolve claims more efficiently, cut payment costs dramatically, and unlock the real value of AI.”



BriteCore is showcasing these and other platform capabilities this week at the NAMIC Conference in San Diego (September 28-30) and at InsurTech Connect in Las Vegas (October 14-16).



About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and offer unparalleled flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics—all within a unified core insurance system that includes user-friendly portals for agents and policyholders.

Trusted by over 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore’s policy administration system empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline their operations and confidently compete with the industry's largest providers.