TrustStrategy Launches AI-Driven Quant Investment Platform to Advance Global Trading Technologies





Image by TrustStrategy

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustStrategy, an AI-powered quant investing platform, today announced the launch of its enhanced platform designed to bring more transparency, security, and accessibility to global traders. The upgraded system combines advanced trading tools and quantitative strategies to support data-driven decision-making for both individual and institutional investors.

With a growing community of millions of users across more than 100 countries, TrustStrategy applies artificial intelligence and big data to identify market patterns, optimize portfolios, and enhance investment strategies.

Opening Up Access Through AI and Trading Tools

The new platform provides institutional-grade tools once reserved for hedge funds and trading desks to everyday investors. By transforming raw market data into actionable strategies, TrustStrategy enables users to explore simplified investment options without requiring deep technical knowledge of quantitative finance.

The platform features a wide range of AI-driven strategies tailored to different investor profiles, from conservative to high growth. These include approaches focused on volatility capture, liquidity provision, and crypto market analysis, each supported by real-time data.

Smarter AI Strategies and Trial Access

To encourage wider adoption, TrustStrategy has introduced a $100 trial credit . This allows new users to experience AI-driven quant strategies before committing their own funds, providing a way to observe how automated models adapt to live market conditions.

Among the most popular offerings are advanced arbitrage strategies, including multi-DEX, cross-chain, and liquidity pool opportunities. These reflect the growing demand for tools that can identify and act on pricing inefficiencies across digital markets.

Strengthening Position in the Trading App Market

TrustStrategy’s mobile app has also been updated with real-time monitoring, portfolio management, and daily performance reporting. The streamlined onboarding process allows users to create an account, verify identity, and select a strategy within minutes.

Security remains a top priority, with multi-layered protection protocols, independent audits, and 24/7 customer support. The platform is designed to give investors a reliable and transparent environment to navigate the fast-moving digital asset landscape.

Key Platform Features

AI quant models tailored to different investor profiles



Integration with leading exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, OKX, and Gate



Transparent pricing structure with no hidden fees



Referral and community growth programs



“TrustStrategy’s mission is to democratize advanced finance,” said Luiz Alberto Siliano, spokesperson for TrustStrategy. “We want to make AI-powered quantitative investing available to retail and institutional participants while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and security.”

About TrustStrategy

TrustStrategy is a global provider of AI-driven quant investment solutions, serving millions of users in more than 100 countries. Built on the principle of turning complex data into actionable strategies, TrustStrategy leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to support smarter and more efficient trading decisions.

