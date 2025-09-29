Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market to More Than Double by 2034 Reaching $30 Billion - Integration of Next-Gen Software Expected to Create Opportunities for Market Players

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Outlook - Forecast Trends, Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Report (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing operations management software market is poised for significant growth, with its valuation expected to rise from USD 12.65 billion in 2024 to USD 29.95 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.00% from 2025 to 2034.

This surge is fueled by the increasing demand for automation, digitalisation, and smart manufacturing, alongside a push for enhanced operational visibility and traceability. Also contributing is the rising adoption of cloud-based and mobile solutions, coupled with stringent regulatory compliance and growing environmental concerns.

Key Trends and Developments

The adoption of cloud-based solutions and a growing need for effective inventory management tools are key trends driving market growth. The integration of next-generation software, which incorporates real-time data analysis, cloud computing, and industrial mobility, is expected to create opportunities for market players.

The software enhances information flow from the shop floor to the broader organisation, improving visibility and enabling real-time operational adjustments. Real-time metrics facilitate analysis of load patterns and resource demands, contributing to energy savings.

A need for value from data and sophisticated connectivity across the value chain is also driving market growth. By providing real-time insights, MOM software enables proactive decision-making, streamlining processes to boost overall efficiency and productivity, thus accelerating market development in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034 segments the market across various criteria:

Industry: Automotive, Chemical, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial Equipment, Others

Automotive, Chemical, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Aerospace and Defence, Industrial Equipment, Others Functionality: Inventory Management, Labour Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Process and Production Management, Quality Process Management, Others

Inventory Management, Labour Management, Manufacturing Execution System, Process and Production Management, Quality Process Management, Others Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Industry Insights

The automotive industry holds a significant market share, using MOM software to improve production planning, reduce downtime, and enhance product quality. The chemical sector benefits by ensuring safety, compliance, and operational efficiencies amid challenges like stringent regulations and high energy consumption. The healthcare and pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to lead market growth due to a high demand for accuracy and compliance.

Role of SMEs and Large Enterprises

SMEs are major contributors to market growth, seeking cost-efficient, cloud-based software solutions to enhance operational efficiency. Key factors driving their demand include the need to reduce operational costs and improve quality. Large enterprises, with complex operations, prefer customizable on-premises or hybrid solutions to maintain security and performance.

Competitive Landscape

Market players are enhancing collaboration and partnerships to strengthen their position. Key players include Dassault Systemes, The Emerson Electric Co., and Epicor Software Corporation, among others.

Regional Analysis

North America stands out as a major region due to its strong industrial base and advanced tech adoption. Europe's mature market is driven by sectors demanding agile operations management. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific, experiencing rapid industrialization, is the fastest-growing market due to significant smart manufacturing investments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 167 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $29.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Historical Market (2018-2024) 5.3 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Forecast (2025-2034) 5.4 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Industry 5.5 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Functionality 5.6 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Enterprise Size 5.7 Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market by Region

6 North America Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis

7 Europe Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis

8 Asia-Pacific Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis

9 Latin America Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics 11.1 SWOT Analysis 11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 11.3 Key Indicators for Demand 11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape 12.1 Supplier Selection 12.2 Key Global Players 12.3 Key Regional Players 12.4 Key Player Strategies 12.5 Company Profiles



The key companies featured in this Manufacturing Operations Management Software market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Aegis Software Company

Aspen Technology, Inc.

The Emerson Electric Co.

Epicor Software Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Critical Manufacturing

