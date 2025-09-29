North Texas Food Bank Announces Leadership Transitions to Advance Mission

Dallas, TX, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) today announced two leadership appointments designed to strengthen the organization’s ability to provide nutritious food and resources to neighbors across its 12-county service area.

Annam Manthiram, Chief External Affairs Officer, has expanded her responsibilities to serve as Chief Engagement Officer. In this role, she will oversee both the Community Impact and External Affairs teams, ensuring a strong connection between fundraising, communications, and NTFB’s direct impact in the community. Manthiram previously served as CEO of CitySquare, a longtime NTFB partner known for holistic services supporting neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness. Manthiram joined NTFB in April 2025.

Sarah Burns, NTFB’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, will assume the role of Vice President of External Affairs. In this new position, Burns will lead the teams responsible for philanthropy, donor strategy, marketing, events, volunteer engagement, and advocacy. She will also join the Executive Leadership Team. Burns brings a deep background in nonprofit leadership, having held key roles at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Texas Women’s Foundation, and Genesis Women’s Shelter before joining NTFB in 2024. Burns joined NTFB in May 2024.

“Both Annam and Sarah bring an exceptional level of talent, experience, and passion to the Food Bank,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Annam’s track record of building sustainable community programs and her vision for aligning our engagement strategies will serve our mission and neighbors well. Sarah’s deep expertise in fundraising and communications, along with her proven ability to connect with supporters, will help us expand our impact at a critical time. Together, they will play key roles in advancing our Fulfilling Futures plan and strengthening our ability to fight hunger in North Texas.”

These leadership changes position the Food Bank to continue building strong community partnerships and securing the resources necessary to meet the growing demand for food assistance.

For more information about the North Texas Food Bank, visit NTFB.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachments