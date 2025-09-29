Radio Modem Market to Reach $910.7 Million in 2025 and $1.33 Billion by 2030: Campbell Scientific, Schneider Electric, and SATEL Lead the Industry

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Modem Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radio Modem Market is anticipated to grow significantly, with projections rising from USD 910.693 million in 2025 to USD 1.33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.88%. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for radio modems, which offer wireless data transmission capabilities over extensive distances, proving advantageous in low-infrastructure settings.

As the world pivots towards enhanced internet connectivity and the adoption of 5G technology, radio modems are positioned as essential components in boosting data transfer speeds and stability across various sectors.

Key Growth Drivers

Expanding Adoption of 5G Services: The rollout of 5G is a pivotal growth catalyst, enhanced by global government initiatives that spur the demand for radio modems compatible with this new technology. These modems facilitate reliable and fast network connections, essential for applications demanding optimal connectivity. As 5G infrastructure becomes widespread, the integration of radio modems into next-gen networks is expected to accelerate market growth.

Application in Traffic Management Systems: The implementation of radio modems in intelligent transport systems (ITS) underscores their importance in traffic management technology. From interacting with signage and sensors to facilitating vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, these modems play a crucial role in minimizing congestion, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering emissions. With transportation authorities focusing on infrastructure enhancement for smoother traffic flow, the market potential for radio modems is vast.

Geographical Outlook

North America remains a dominant force in the radio modem market, propelled by high demand for advanced transportation systems due to the growing vehicle numbers. The region's technological maturity and commitment to vehicular safety boost the integration of radio modems in vehicle-to-infrastructure setups. Prominent U.S. companies like Digi International, FreeWave Technologies, and Motorola Solutions are at the forefront with innovations that bolster market momentum. As the U.S. expands its transport networks and intelligent systems, it solidifies its market leadership.

Competitive and Strategic Insights

Characterized by stiff competition and constant innovation, the radio modem market sees key players enhancing cost-effective and high-performance offerings suited for 5G and ITS applications. These advancements ensure radio modems' appeal across varied industries, emphasizing minimal infrastructure needs. Strategic partnerships and R&D investments are crucial for gaining an edge in this competitive arena.

Report Highlights:

Insightful Analysis: Detailed geographical insights and industry vertical trends.

Competitive Landscape: Strategies of key players and market penetration insights.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore factors impacting market evolution.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for new business avenues.

Audience Reach: Suitable for startups, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Data from 2020-2024 and forecasts from 2025-2030.

Opportunities, challenges, supply chain outlook, and regulatory analysis.

Competitive positioning, strategic insights, and market share analysis.

Revenue and forecast assessment across segments and regions.

Company Profiling: Strategies, product information, and key developments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $910.69 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. GLOBAL RADIO MODEM MARKET BY FREQUENCY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ultra High Frequency (UHF)

5.3. Very High Frequency (VHF)



6. GLOBAL RADIO MODEM MARKET BY COMMUNICATION CHANNEL

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Point to Point

6.3. Point to Multi-Point



7. GLOBAL RADIO MODEM MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Vehicle to Infrastructure Communication

7.3. Traffic Management System

7.4. Electronic Fee Collection

7.5. Emergency Management System

7.6. Others



8. GLOBAL RADIO MODEM MARKET BY END-USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Transportation

8.3. Power & Utilities

8.4. Agriculture

8.5. Mining

8.6. Others



9. GLOBAL RADIO MODEM MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia-Pacific



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Campbell Scientific Inc.

11.2. Schneider Electric

11.3. SATEL

11.4. Simrex Corporation

11.5. Advantech Co. Ltd.

11.6. Intuicom Inc.

11.7. ATIM

11.8. Cohda Wireless

11.9. Harxon Corporation

11.10. Siemens AG



