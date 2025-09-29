UK and EU Electronic and Digital Signatures Training Course: Understanding the Laws and Best Practice (Online: November 12, 2025)

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic and Digital Signatures - Understanding the Law and Best Practice Training Course (Nov 12, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Everybody signs documents. In an increasingly virtual world, there are increasingly virtual ways to sign documents - or are there?

Use of electronic signatures rather than 'wet' signatures may be increasingly widespread but the law on the use of these is far from clear as to when it is, and when it is not, allowed.

The law is a combination of European legal remnants in English law (the eIDAS Regulation which continues to apply post-Brexit), English statute and the common law. Understanding these laws will ensure that contracts and other documents signed digitally are legally binding and can be upheld in court. Compliance with these laws also helps to mitigate against risks associated with fraud, identity theft and unauthorised document alterations.

This session will explore the critical ins and outs of using digital signatures, covering practical advice as well as covering the latest proposals for reform of the law in this area.

There will also be time during the event for you to ask the expert trainer your questions.

Benefits of attending

Understand the latest law around digital signatures

Learn about the validity of electronic signatures

Get to grips with the differences between non-electronic and electronic forms of signature

Consider proposed reforms for the law in this area and how it might affect practices

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals

Certifications:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Legal validity of electronic signatures

ECA 2000

eIDAS

Intention to authenticate

Capability

Other formalities needed in law

Admissibility in evidence

Non-electronic forms v electronic forms of signature

The special case of Deeds and electronic signatures

Individuals

CA 2006 companies

Witnessing and attestation

Reform?

