Introduction to ISO 11607 Training Course: Packaging for Terminally Sterilized Medical Devices (Online Event: November 17, 2025)

This course provides an introduction to these regulatory requirements, as they relate to typical sterile barrier systems used for single-use and reusable medical devices, and how manufacturers may demonstrate compliance.

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and the sterile barrier system is the key to maintaining this sterility until the medical device is ready to be used on a patient. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state, including maintaining this state for a defined period of time.

These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects of the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving and maintaining sterility. Evidence of an appropriate and stable sterile barrier system is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements are supported by a series of standards for maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems.

Benefits of Attending

Gain an overview of the types of sterile barrier systems used for medical devices

Please note that delegates will require access to a copy of ISO 11607-1 to gain the most from this training.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Quality, Packaging and Validation Engineers

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

The ISO 11607 Series of Standards

Background and reference to EN 868 and AAMI TIR22

Definitions

Types of Packaging Systems

Packaging materials

ISO 11607 Part 1

General requirements

Material requirements

Designing a sterile barrier system

Packaging system performance and stability testing

ISO 11607 Part 2

Sterile barrier system manufacturing

Equipment validation

Process validation

Process control and ongoing monitoring

