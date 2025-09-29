Ethan Allen Opens New Design Center in Colorado Springs

DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen recently opened a new Design Center in Colorado Springs, located in the University Village Shopping Center. This stunning, just-completed space includes both a gallery showroom and workspaces for designers and their clients. The new Design Center marks the brand’s fourth location in Colorado, joining Ethan Allen Design Centers in Johnstown, Centennial, and Superior.





In addition to offering custom options for Ethan Allen’s handcrafted furniture, 75% of which is manufactured in North America, and suggesting accents like lighting and rugs, Ethan Allen designers offer full-service interior design at no additional charge. Tailoring the service to each client’s needs, designers can offer guidance on space planning and color, create 3D room previews, design custom window treatments, and recommend custom artwork, custom linens, and more. The service also includes both at-home and virtual appointments.

“We are pleased to return to Colorado Springs and be part of this vibrant and growing community,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO. “Building on our reputation for handcrafted quality, our unique blend of personal service combined with technology, and our vision of classic design from a modern perspective, we look forward to re-establishing Ethan Allen as Colorado Springs’s interior design destination.”

The new Design Center is located at 5310 North Nevada Avenue. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. To contact the Design Center, call 719.872.1259 or email coloradosprings@ethanallen.com.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen Design Centers, which represent a mix of company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Catherine Plaisted

Senior Vice President, Marketing

catherine.plaisted@ethanallen.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce323c20-a7ac-4b96-8084-dcb61f1bee87