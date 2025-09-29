Regula Positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Identity Verification in Financial Services 2025 Vendor Assessment

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula , a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, has been recognized as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Identity Verification in Financial Services 2025 Vendor Assessment *. We believe this recognition aligns with Regula’s ongoing focus on innovation in identity verification and customer needs.

What makes Regula stand out is the depth of its expertise and the way its solutions are built. For over three decades, Regula has been developing forensic hardware and working side by side with document security experts at borders, airports, and banks worldwide. This hands-on experience created the world’s most comprehensive ID document knowledge base and top-notch technologies to verify the authenticity of any document and identity, including trustworthy server-side NFC verification of IDs, liveness detection for both faces and documents, multi-layered data cross-checks, etc.





Regula streamlines and secures identity verification in Finance

That foundation flows directly into Regula’s software, enabling it to detect subtle manipulations and hidden tricks that other systems often miss. With the world’s largest identity document template database— over 15,500 templates from 254 countries and territories —Regula ensures precise verification, seamless onboarding, and stronger protection against fraud across global markets. Regula’s solutions are trusted by thousands of enterprises, secure two-thirds of the world’s borders, and empower forensic laboratories worldwide.

Equally important is Regula’s focus on control and integration. Every technological part of the identity verification process is developed in-house. This ensures seamless performance, faster updates, and defenses that evolve to deal with real-world fraud. Customers also gain the flexibility to deploy in the cloud, on-premise, or hybrid, keeping full control of their data.

This forensic-grade verification, combined with compliance-ready workflows, allows businesses, including banks, fintechs, and payment providers, to have fewer gaps for fraudsters, smoother onboarding for genuine users, and confidence that their partner is driving its own innovation rather than relying on others.

“Being named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape is another honored recognition of our efforts in delivering the ultimate identity verification that financial institutions can fully rely on. Fraud tactics are evolving fast, from traditional document forgeries to hard-to-catch deepfakes, and organizations need proven solutions to stand up to these threats. By uniting decades of forensic expertise with continuous innovation, we give our customers the confidence to onboard securely, stay compliant, and outpace fraudsters,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Most recently, Regula appeared in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification , and was recognized as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Identity Verification for Fall 2025.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification.

