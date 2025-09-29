OHBA Announces a Refreshed Brand

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Ontario Home Builders Association (OHBA) is excited to launch a refreshed brand, alongside their new website.

“Over the course of the past two years, we have done a lot of work to ensure that members feel confident in the work we are doing. We’ve learned lessons along the way and have changed how we approach our work,” says Scott Andison, CEO of OHBA.

Andison continues “During Dave Depencier’s term as Chair, we restructured our association – increased staff, modernized the tools at our disposal and brought OHBA into the present. Under Mike Memme’s leadership, we have transitioned how we do business, how we advocate for our members and laid out a clear plan moving forward. As we elect our new Chair, Christina Giannone, we are ready to grow our association, our platform and the work we do for our members.”

You can find OHBA’s new website here at www.ohba.ca

About OHBA:

Founded in 1962, the Ontario Home Builders Association (OHBA) is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario. It represents over 4,000 member companies in the home building, land development, professional renovation and professional services sectors through 28 local chapter associations across the province. OHBA advocates on behalf of its members to key stakeholders, provides member benefits and training, and promotes innovation and professionalism within the residential construction industry.

Since 2007, OHBA members have built more than 700,000 homes in more than 500 Ontario communities. The residential construction industry employs more than 500,000 people across the province, and contributes more than $66.6 billion dollars to Ontario’s economy.

