Asia-Pacific Consumer Goods Sport Sponsorship Analysis Report 2025: Growing Athlete Partnerships and Leading Deals with AFC-Midea and Yonex-BAI Highlight Key Market Dynamics

This report provides an overview of the consumer goods sector across the APAC region globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



In the APAC region, soccer has emerged as the most significant driver of sponsorship deals within the sector. Cricket, while trailing behind soccer in terms of both annual deal value and deal volume, has seen a notable partnership landscape, albeit with significantly fewer deals-115 in total. In the region, team sponsorship deals rank highest in terms of both revenue and deal volume within the sector. In 2025, these deals account for 36% of the total annual sponsorship spend, with a total of 296 deals. In the region, sports products based in Asia dominate both the annual sponsorship spend and deal volume across the sector, accounting for 61.41% of the deal volume and 52.33% of the annual sponsorship spend.



In the region, the largest deal across the sector is Yonex's partnership with the Badminton Association of India (BAI). Yonex have been a long-standing partner with the BAI; and are currently serving as the confirmed kit and footwear supplier for 2025, including the title sponsorship to BAI-organized tournament. The partnership between the AFC and Midea ranks as the second largest deal across the region. In the region, athlete partnerships are making a notable impact in the sports sponsorship landscape across the sector, with three deals ranking among the top 10 largest deals.



Yonex, whilst ranking as the second most active consumer goods brands across the region, with 10 deals, are the largest spending in 2025. Elastoplast has established itself as the most active brand across the region, with 15 deals. HART Sport has positioned itself as a prominent player in the sports equipment industry, ranking as the third most active brand in terms of sports sponsorship across the region, with one fewer deal than Yonex. Consumer goods brands based in Asia dominate the sports sponsorship spend across the region in 2025; brands based in Asia also comfortably occupy the largest volume of deals across the region, 255 deals, equal to 52.90% of total deals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

Introduction

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis

Sector Analysis Summary

Top Sports by Value and Volume

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Top 10 Largest Deals

4. Case Study

Badminton Association of India and Yonex

5. Brand Analysis

Brand Analysis Summary

Spend per Brand Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders

Featured Brands Analysis

6. Appendix

Companies Featured

Elastoplast

Yonex

HART Sport

Gilbert

Emmons Furniture

Mitsubishi Electric

ECC

Acushnet Company

Shimano

Victor

Midea

Wilson

Dettol

Giant Bicycles

Omo Australia

Dunlop

Topps

