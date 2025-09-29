Blazpay Announces Whitelist for the Best Crypto Presale, Powered by $400K Funding, 1.2M Members, and AI Innovation

PANAMA CITY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay ($BLAZ), a leading innovator in decentralized finance infrastructure, has announced the opening of whitelist registration for its upcoming crypto presale . Positioned as a pioneering DeFi ecosystem, it is expected to deliver a single, secure platform that unifies trading, bridging, staking, and portfolio management, all powered by advanced AI technology.





DeFi was presented as a revolutionary financial model, one that might make borderless access, permissionless infrastructure, and user-owned systems a reality. But its development has been defined by fragmentation among chains, interfaces, and protocols. The typical user is juggling several platforms for trading, bridging, staking, and portfolio management, which leads to inefficiencies, security threats, and high entry barriers.

Blazpay solves this fragmentation through a singular, AI-driven DeFi ecosystem that bundles the most important DeFi functionality into one secure platform. Its architecture is performance-oriented, composable, and scalable, allowing for frictionless interaction across ecosystems while maintaining decentralization.

Fundamentally, it is a non-custodial, security-focused platform. This allows users to maintain complete control over their digital holdings at all times. To further increase security, smart contract interactions are put through rigorous audit procedures, and the infrastructure applies cutting-edge encryption standards, on-chain monitoring, and real-time threat detection.

With more than 1.2 million engaged community members and over 100 integrated partners across L1 and L2 networks, it is emerging as a strategic access layer for the next generation of users coming into decentralized finance.

The project successfully raised $400,000 during its seed round at a price of $0.008 per $Blaz token and is preparing to launch its presale in the coming days. Whitelist access is live, giving early participants the opportunity to secure priority access at the lowest entry price.

AI-Powered User Interface for On-Chain Execution

Blazpay's proprietary AI module, BlazAI, is an on-chain, real-time, natural-language execution layer that integrates across several protocols. BlazAI hides technical complexity by allowing users to execute actions like portfolio rebalancing, asset bridging, perpetual trading, and multi-chain swaps through conversational input.

Integration covers more than 20+ blockchain networks, with the system directing transactions to minimize gas fees, execution time, and slippage. Experienced users are able to set parameters manually, while new users enjoy pre-defined strategy templates.

This AI helper is not a frontend extension; it is a working middleware designed to infer user intent, check parameters, and perform transactions with low tolerance for error. This design substantially reduces the overhead of operation for users while opening access up to non-technical community members.

Empowering the Community: Gamification, Rewards, and Education

Blazpay ($BLAZ) features a community engagement framework that is designed for long-term ecosystem development. Its BlazPoints system monitors user behavior throughout the platform, rewards transactions, quests, and contributions to the platform with on-chain rewards.

To further encourage educational content creation and protocol promotion, Blazpay ($Blaz) introduced BlazThreads, a modular tweet-to-earn format that enables users to create educational threads about decentralized finance. Contributing content creators are rewarded out of a monthly 5 million BlazPoints pool, allocated according to reach, engagement, and relevance.

$BLAZ Token: The Integrated Value Layer Fueling Blazpay's Modular DeFi Stack

The $BLAZ token is the economic and governance core asset of the Blazpay protocol, designed specifically to facilitate utility, liquidity, and engagement throughout the ecosystem's modular structure. Designed to be more than a transactional tool, $BLAZ supports a set of protocol capabilities that maximize user experience.

Being a transactional layer, $BLAZ facilitates lower protocol fees on core activities such as asset swapping, bridging, staking, and automated strategies, providing quantifiable cost savings to active users. With its staking and revenue-sharing model, token holders can lock capital to support the protocol and get rewards that are derived from real platform usage, not inflationary emissions, so the generation of yield is linked to on-chain economic output.

As a governance layer, $BLAZ enables holders to vote on DAO proposals, protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and roadmap decisions. Such a decentralized governance model ensures that network development is reflective of community consensus and not centralized control.

Blazpay expands the use of $BLAZ even further with its Crypto Systematic Investment Plan (CSIP)—an on-chain automation module for constructing and implementing algorithmic investment strategies like recurring purchases, dynamic rebalancing, and multi-asset deployments. These operations are driven by BlazAI, the conversational AI layer of the platform, which understands user input and performs sophisticated operations over 20+ chains in little to no latency.

Moreover, the Fiat On/Off Ramp integrated into it facilitates a smooth transition between fiat and crypto assets, making Blazpay a bridge between decentralized finance and traditional finance.

Blazpay’s platform is designed with accessibility and versatility at its core, offering seamless multi-platform support through its web application, mobile app, and browser extension.

This unified approach creates a true one-stop solution that caters to both individual users and businesses, enabling them to manage trading, bridging, staking, and portfolio activities efficiently within a single, secure environment.

Infrastructure for the Next Evolution of DeFi

Blazpay is a major innovation in decentralized finance infrastructure development. By integrating disparate DeFi building blocks into an intelligent, compositional, and secure platform that overcomes the fundamental usability and scalability issues that have hindered mass adoption.

Blazpay’s advanced technical stack, combined with its AI-driven execution layer and real-time community incentives, establishes the platform as a foundational protocol for both individual users and institutions seeking to operate seamlessly within decentralized environments.

As blockchain environments continue to mature and user demands change, products such as Blazpay, oriented around automation, security, and seamless integration, will determine the operational framework of the next-generation digital finance.

With its $400K seed funding, 1.2M engaged members, and more than 100 blockchain integrations, Blazpay is positioning itself as a frontrunner in the race for the best crypto presale of 2025.

By unifying trading, bridging, staking, and portfolio management into a single AI-powered ecosystem, it is addressing one of DeFi’s biggest challenges: fragmentation. The opening of the Blazpay whitelist gives early supporters exclusive access to $BLAZ tokens at the most favorable entry point—offering not just early participation, but a stake in what could become the next major force in decentralized finance.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is a DeFi platform that uses AI and is designed to make and consolidate the decentralized finance world simpler and more unified. It's a one-stop-shop gateway that brings together swaps, bridges, perpetual trading, fiat on/off ramps, staking, NFTs, and gamified rewards to create an uninterrupted user experience. Inside is BlazAI, a conversational AI assistant that simplifies DeFi to be as simple as a conversation, which allows users to conduct trades, manage portfolios, and gain insights with ease. With 1.2+ million community members and 1+ million active users, Blazpay has already demonstrated solid adoption and product-market fit. Its native token, $BLAZ, drives utility throughout the ecosystem, providing fee discounts, staking rewards, loyalty benefits, and DAO governance. Blazpay's vision is simple but ambitious: to make decentralized finance accessible, intuitive, and rewarding to all.

