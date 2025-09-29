CHEFS MAKING WAVES ANNOUNCES 2026 SAILING WITH BOBBY FLAY & FRIENDS

ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea, along with a21 and Entertainment Benefits Group (EBG), is announcing the latest addition to its popular culinary voyages with Chefs Making Waves Presents: Bobby Flay & Friends. Set for five nights aboard the luxurious Norwegian Joy from November 6-11, 2026, the round-trip food, wine and spirits festival at sea will take guests on a culinary sailing adventure to Montego Bay, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman.

With Bobby Flay at the helm, alongside celebrity chefs Brooke Williamson, Leah Cohen, Scott Conant, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy, Michael Voltaggio, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Damaris Phillips and more, guests will engage in exclusive cooking and mixology demonstrations, as well as curated dining experiences throughout the ship—all paired with an included Unlimited Open Bar Package. In addition, those onboard will have the opportunity to interact directly with the chefs through Q&A sessions, panel discussions, signings, wellness activities, themed events and more.

"I’m beyond thrilled to bring together such a talented group of chefs and friends for an unforgettable culinary adventure at sea," Flay said.

Beyond the onboard programming, passengers will have the chance to drop anchor and explore the vibrant atmosphere and culinary culture in the cruise’s first-ever stops to Montego Bay, Jamaica and George Town, Grand Cayman. Guests can also opt for a snorkeling experience and other water-based activities tied to the area’s stunning natural landscape.

Another new highlight of this 2026 voyage is a more luxurious ship than ever before, with extensive amenities aboard the Norwegian Joy, one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s largest ships. The vessel includes 11 bars, eight restaurants, a casino, two waterslides, a go-kart track, mini golf, the Vibe Beach Club and a spa. Entertainment options and stateroom categories are designed to accommodate a wide range of travelers, offering a number of upgrades to this voyage.

“Anyone can book a table at a restaurant or tune into a cooking show,” said Jeff Cuellar, CEO of Sixthman. “What makes this cruise special is the opportunity to see some of today’s most influential culinary voices out of the kitchen and simply as people sharing meals, recipes and meaningful conversations. This sailing will be our most elevated yet on the Norwegian Joy, and I can’t wait to see all of the ways our guests are able to create memories with loved ones that will last a lifetime.”

Presale signups begin on September 25, 2025 and will close on October 13, 2025, with public on-sale beginning October 15, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET. Guests can reserve their spot with just $100 down per person when enrolling in Automatic Monthly Billing. To learn more and book a cabin, visit chefsmakingwaves.com.

About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 495,000 guests on over 215 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. 2026 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

About a21

a21, formerly known as Agency 21 Consulting, is a full-service experiential marketing agency, specializing in event operations, production, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, the agency's corporate offices are in Miami, New York, and London with satellite personnel in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, and Monterey. a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine and Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Seaglass Fort Lauderdale Beach, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, the newly acquired International Wine & Spirits Competition, and more.

About EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group)

EBG is an e-commerce company that specializes in entertainment, travel, and merchandising products and services through its proprietary platforms including the largest entertainment perks brands, TicketsatWork, Plum Benefits and Working Advantage. Through private, membership-based programs and other direct distribution channels, the company generates millions of transactions annually in entertainment, sports, travel, retail and services. EBG owns and operates the largest and most comprehensive travel and entertainment benefits program in the country. EBG powers a robust portfolio of technology solutions, and owns and operates a network of consumer and membership-based websites. EBG was a producing partner for In Residence on Broadway featuring limited-run performances with Mel Brooks, Morrissey, Dave Chappelle, Criss Angel, Barry Manilow, and others. EBG has fueled its growth through investment partnerships with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the Shubert Organization, as well as through other acquisitions.

