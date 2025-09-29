GEMtrust DAO Showcases GEM DiCom at Token2049 to Transform Digital Commodities

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMtrust DAO, the decentralized governance framework pioneering GEM DiCom – the first digitally native commodity transparently associated with investment-grade gemstones – is set to showcase at Token2049 in Singapore, one of the most influential gatherings in the global Web3 ecosystem.

At Token2049, GEMtrust DAO will present its mission of redefining digital asset value through rarity and transparency, engaging directly with industry leaders, investors, and innovators. The DAO’s presence is designed to combine education, application , and ecosystem-building. GEMtrust DAO will also host open discussions with funds, exchanges, infrastructure providers, and ecosystem partners seeking to explore collaborations around GEM DiCom (Gemstone as Digital Commodity) and decentralized commodity models.

“Token2049 is the perfect stage to present not just our product, but our philosophy: that the financial system needs an asset rooted in stability, safety, and scarcity - with low volatility, a proven history of preserving wealth, and a value that grows naturally over time,” said Gordan Kljajic, Co-Founder of GEMtrust DAO. “We are here to build bridges with partners who believe in decentralization, transparency, and real-world anchoring of digital value.”

By participating in Token2049, GEMtrust DAO reinforces its commitment to transparency-first infrastructure, decentralized governance, and the creation of digital assets that move beyond speculative hype. Visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to engage with the GEMtrust DAO’s representatives, explore GEM DiCom’s framework, and discuss long-term strategies for sustainable digital wealth preservation.

Join GEMtrust DAO at Booth MB4 87 Level 4 during Token2049 to connect directly with our team, explore partnership opportunities, and take part in shaping the future of digital commodities. Schedule your meeting in advance via office@gemdicom.com

For more information about GEMtrust DAO and GEM DiCom, visit: https://gemdicom.com/dicom

About GEMtrust DAO

GEMtrust DAO bridges the timeless qualities of investment-grade colored gemstones with the digital economy through the GEM DiCom (GEM Digital Commodity). GEMtrust DAO makes these tangible assets - with enduring value of gemstones and their historic track record of wealth preservation, as well as independence from traditional financial markets - accessible in digital form, enabling them to serve as a reliable foundation for innovation in finance. GEM DiCom is designed for long-term, value-oriented applications. By unlocking the inherent strengths of gemstones, it provides new opportunities for building financial products and services that are rooted in real assets.

Media Contact:

press@gemdicom.com



