Maybelline New York and the WNBA Celebrate the Journey of Discovering Beauty and Confidence in their New 'Born With It’ Campaign

Toronto, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maybelline New York has teamed up with REBL House by NP Digital to launch “Born with It”, a bold new campaign with WNBA that redefines what it means to be confident. Rooted in the belief that confidence isn’t simply inherited but earned through perseverance, grit, and self- expression, the initiative celebrates beauty in all its forms while empowering to own their unique journeys.

The campaign features WNBA star Bridget Carleton, who embodies the resilience and authenticity the campaign seeks to inspire. The campaign follows a young girl’s journey from spark to fearless fire, drawing a parallel between the grit of the game and the artistry of beauty.

The creative rollout includes a 60-second hero film supported by 30- and 15-second spots, tailored for digital, and social platforms. National activations will extend across digital channels, live Jumbotron game features, and exclusive integrations with WNBA programming in Canada, ensuring the message resonates with both beauty enthusiasts and sports fans alike.

“Being part of this campaign was incredibly inspiring for our team at REBL,” said Ronni Seller, Senior VP of Production at REBL House. “We set out to show that confidence isn’t a finished state - it’s a journey- built step by step, lifted by inspiration and community. Campaigns like this go beyond advertising; they bring real value by celebrating women’s empowerment and challenging stereotypes in sports marketing.”

Through intimate close-ups and powerful in-game visuals, the films capture both the quiet work of becoming and the triumphant energy of performance. The films show how sport and self-expression come together to reveal that beauty and confidence don’t just happen - they are experimented with, discovered, and earned by having the courage to go for it.

“Maybelline has always believed that everyone is “Born With It”, but this campaign expands that message for a new generation,” said Jessica Rosen Head of Brand Engagement, at Maybelline New York Canada. “By partnering with the WNBA and spotlighting Bridget Carleton, we want to empower women and girls across Canada to embrace their potential, confidence, and beauty in every form. REBL HOUSE’s creative approach captured that vision perfectly.”

Through emotionally charged visuals and storytelling, the campaign highlights that radiance comes not from a single moment of triumph, but from the continuous process of becoming.

Maybelline's support for the WNBA in Canada is part of a broader commitment to women's sports across North America. This initiative builds on Maybelline's ongoing sponsorships, including its recent title sponsorship with the Women's Lacrosse League and its historic role as the first-ever cosmetics sponsor of the New York City Marathon.

About REBL House:

REBL House by NP Digital is a full-service creative and branding agency founded in 2014 specializing in creative strategy, branding, copywriting, and full-service video, photo, audio, and graphic & motion

production. REBL House is on a mission to convert limitless imagination into compelling content that sparks meaningful conversation and actionable results. As one of the fastest-growing agencies in Canada, it specializes in creative storytelling for the world’s most celebrated consumer brands. For more information visit reblhouse.com .

About Maybelline New York:

As the number one cosmetic brand globally, Maybelline New York is committed to delivering innovative, accessible, and high-quality beauty products for everyone. The brand's Brave Together program supports mental health initiatives and community organizations, committing $10 million over five years to foster meaningful change. For more information, visit Maybelline Canada or learn more about the Brave

Together initiative at Brave Together.

