Quadient SA: Availability of the 2025 half-year financial report

Paris, 29 September 2025,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2025 half-year financial report on 29 September 2025.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2025 half-year financial report, in the “Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient’ Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/regulated-information), as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at July 31st, 2025, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors’ report.

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24

as.jugean@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Or visit our website: https://invest.quadient.com/

Attachment