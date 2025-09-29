Planisware: Statement of own shares dealings from September 22 to September 26, 2025

 | Source: Planisware Planisware

Statement of own shares dealings

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres

Name and address of the Company:         Planisware SA
Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :        200 avenue de Paris
92320 Châtillon
France
(ISIN code : FR001400PFU4)

Issuer’s
name

Nom de l'émetteur		Issuer’s identifying code

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur		Date of transaction

Jour de la transaction		Identifying code of financial instrument

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier		Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares

Volume total journalier (en nombre d'actions)		Market (MIC code)

Marché
PLANISWARE SAPLNW22/09/2025FR001400PFU414,00019.2400 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW23/09/2025FR001400PFU414,50019.5300 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW24/09/2025FR001400PFU413,90019.2300 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW25/09/2025FR001400PFU414,40019.5900 €XPAR
PLANISWARE SAPLNW26/09/2025FR001400PFU414,60019.2400 €XPAR
   TOTAL71,40019.3675 € 

Attachment


Tags

Planisware PLNW

Attachments

20250929 - Planisware - Statement of own shares dealings

Recommended Reading