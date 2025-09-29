IDEX Biometrics ASA: Approved prospectus – 29 September 2025

Reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange announcement issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA' on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share, split in two tranches.

The FSA has today approved the Prospectus.

By reason of the approval and publication of the Prospectus, the Shares (tranche two and underwriting shares) will be transferred to the Company’s ordinary ISIN and be admitted to trading on Oslo Stock Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 416 38 582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 29 September 2025 at 18:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment