Ethereum-Based DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion in Phase 6





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a DeFi project built on Ethereum, has hit a notable milestone in its presale journey. Phase 6 is now halfway complete, with more than 50% of the tokens allocated at this stage already taken up by investors. Despite the uncertainty hanging over the broader crypto market, the steady progress highlights the project and its vision to bring new options for decentralized lending and borrowing.

The Future of Lending and Borrowing in Crypto

At the heart of Mutuum Finance is a dual-market system that gives users two different ways to lend and borrow. The first is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model, where people can deposit assets into shared liquidity pools and earn interest in return. For example, someone who supplies BNB would receive mtBNB, a token issued one-to-one with their deposit that grows in value as interest builds.

Alongside this, Mutuum also offers a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace, where borrowers and lenders can connect directly and set custom terms. A borrower could, for instance, post BTC as collateral and borrow USDT, allowing them to unlock liquidity while still holding onto their BTC in case its price rises. This flexibility makes it easier for borrowers to access funds and gives lenders multiple ways to generate yield.

Presale Progression and Investor Interest

Mutuum Finance’s presale has been structured to reward early participation. The token began at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has already risen to $0.035 in the current Phase 6, a 250% increase. With the launch price set at $0.06, buyers entering today could still see close to a 2x gain by the time of listing.

So far, over $16.6 million has been raised, more than 730 million tokens have been sold, and the project has onboarded more than 16,650 holders. The approaching Phase 7 will potentially lift the price to $0.04, nearly 20% higher than current levels, continuing the step-based structure that has underpinned the project’s momentum.

To drive engagement beyond the presale, Mutuum Finance has launched several community-focused initiatives. A dashboard allows investors to monitor their token holdings and calculate potential ROI, while a Top 50 leaderboard rewards the largest contributors with additional MUTM tokens at launch.

In addition, a $100,000 giveaway remains active, giving all investors a chance to win one of ten $10,000 prizes in MUTM tokens. These initiatives add further incentives for participation while strengthening the project’s early community base.

Upcoming Updates and Security Measures

The team behind Mutuum Finance recently hinted at an update on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting new roadmap details and development milestones will be shared soon. According to the roadmap, the platform is set to launch simultaneously with the token’s exchange listing, a move that could improve liquidity and visibility from day one.

Security has also been a priority. Mutuum Finance successfully completed a CertiK audit , achieving a Token Scan score of 90/100, placing it among the better-rated DeFi projects reviewed by the firm. A $50,000 bug bounty program further encourages developers to test the code and strengthen the system before launch.

With Phase 6 now half completed, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is closing in on its next price increase. From its $0.01 starting point to today’s $0.035, the token’s presale has already shown strong appreciation. As Phase 7 approaches with a nearly 20% price rise on the horizon, the combination of fundraising success, audited security, and a clear roadmap continues to drive the project.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a DeFi project focused on creating flexible markets for lending and borrowing. The platform uses pooled markets and a peer-to-peer layer, giving users multiple ways to earn yield or access liquidity. Its native token, MUTM, is in an ongoing presale that has already raised over $16.6 million, with Phase 6 now 50% complete at $0.035.

