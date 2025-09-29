Conifer Holdings Announces Corporate Rebrand to Presurance Holdings, Inc.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors and Executive Management of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced that effective September 30, 2025, the Company will rebrand under the new name Presurance Holdings, Inc. This change reflects the Company’s continued evolution and lays the foundation for the future.

“On behalf of our entire team, we are proud to mark this milestone in the progression of our company,” said Brian Roney, Chief Executive Officer of Presurance Holdings, Inc. “This represents the start of the Company’s next chapter and renewal of the brand. As ever, we remain committed to strengthening our balance sheet and sustaining long term value for our shareholders.”

Effective September 30, 2025, the Company’s common stock will trade on Nasdaq under its new ticker symbol “PRHI,” and the Company’s 9.75% Senior Notes due 2028 will trade under the new ticker symbol “PRHIZ.” The CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock and senior notes will not change in connection with the name and ticker updates.

The Company emphasized that while the rebrand marks a new beginning, its subsidiaries remain committed to serving policyholders with dedication and reliability.

About the Company

Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides specialty insurance coverage designed to protect individuals, businesses, and communities, with a focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation. The Company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CNFR. Effective September 30, 2025, the Company’s name will be changed to Presurance Holdings, Inc. and the Company’s common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “PRHI.” Additional information will be available on the Company’s new website at www.PREHLD.com.

