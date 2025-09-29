Camfil Shares New Guide for Reducing Waste, Minimizing Energy Use, and Finding Sustainable Air Quality Solutions

Riverdale, NJ, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a global leader in air filtration solutions, has launched a new guide on sustainable air filtration practices to help commercial building managers enhance indoor air quality while reducing environmental impact.

With air quality increasingly recognized as a vital factor in occupant well-being and building efficiency, Camfil’s new guide explores how choosing premium air filters can help facilities managers find the balance between improving health outcomes and achieving sustainability goals. The resource provides actionable insights on reducing waste, conserving energy, and lowering a building's carbon footprint through better filtration choices, as a part of Camfil's larger effort to provide accessible, no-cost air quality education to the public.

A critical focus of the guide is the importance of using filters tested to ASHRAE 52.2 with Appendix J standards to ensure their efficiency throughout their service life. “Many substandard filters lack evidence of following ASHRAE 52.2 with Appendix J testing procedures, which produce a filter’s MERV-A value," Mark Davidson, Camfil’s Manager of Marketing and Technical Materials, explains, "Lacking this MERV-A value means it’s questionable if the filter will maintain the original MERV value for the entire service life. Poor filtration increases airborne pollutants, leading to greater respiratory illnesses and energy consumption, as HVAC systems work harder to compensate.”

The resource expands on several topics, including:

The Positive Environmental Impact of Air Filters : Guidance on selecting filters that reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste while maintaining optimal indoor air quality.

: Guidance on selecting filters that reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, and landfill waste while maintaining optimal indoor air quality. Sustainability Strategies for Air Filter Use : Steps like choosing long-lasting, high-efficiency air filters to cut down on replacement cycles and waste.

: Steps like choosing long-lasting, high-efficiency air filters to cut down on replacement cycles and waste. Camfil’s Sustainability Innovations: Camfil details its initiatives to recycle filter components, reduce operational waste, and extend air filter lifespan to minimize waste on both the consumer and manufacturer ends.

With sustainable air filtration becoming a competitive advantage for commercial facilities, Camfil continues to set the benchmark for solutions that minimize environmental impact while delivering exceptional indoor air quality.

Access the full guide on making sustainable air filtration choices here.

