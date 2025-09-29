The Equity Group Provides Commentary on the Prospect of Semi-Annual Reporting

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Equity Group Inc., an investor relations and corporate communications consultancy established in 1974, shares commentary on the proposed pivot to semi-annual reporting.

President Trump recently revisited the idea that U.S. public companies should be allowed to report financial results semi-annually instead of quarterly, a proposal he first introduced in 2018. Just yesterday, SEC Chair Paul Atkins announced that he was fast-tracking the President’s proposal to provide companies with the option of reporting twice a year.

Experts have differing views on the ramifications of such a shift – The Equity Group argues that it would offer an opportunity for companies to set themselves apart, enhance their communications, and embrace new channels for investor engagement.

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director at The Equity Group, commented, “Timely data is oxygen for investors. A regulation change like this should actually encourage companies to enhance and be more creative with their public communications in order to maintain visibility, lower their cost of capital by making sure accurate and up-to-date information is fully digested by the market, and stay ahead of rumors introduced by competitors or short sellers. Companies could also maintain good relations with retail investors by crafting new forms of communications that engender a spirit of respect for this increasingly important shareholder base.”

About The Equity Group

Founded in 1974, The Equity Group is an investor relations and corporate communications firm headquartered in New York City. The firm builds investment stories for public and going-public micro, small and mid-cap companies, introduces them to potential investors and sell-side analysts, and develops best practices investor communications and engagement programs supported by trusted, expert advisory and customized market intelligence. www.theequitygroup.com

