Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Completed Sale of the Belmont Campus to UC Investments

Belmont, CA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced the final Vatican approval and completed sale of its historic Belmont campus property to UC Investments, the University of California’s Office of the Chief Investment Officer.

This milestone caps a thorough approval process and represents a pivotal step in securing the future of both NDNU and the property. Included in the 96.5 acres is Water Dog Lake and its associated open space, which will remain leased to the city of Belmont. The 50.5-acre preserve includes popular community hiking trails and a stocked fishing lake.

As part of the agreement, NDNU will continue to operate on the Belmont campus for up to the next five years, ensuring continuity for students, faculty, staff, and the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur during this period of transition.

“This final approval marks an important moment in our university’s history,” said Beth Martin, PhD, President of Notre Dame de Namur University. “The closing of this sale allows us to look to the future with stability and confidence, while continuing to serve our students and community in Belmont. We are deeply grateful to UC Investments for its partnership and respect for the legacy and mission of Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Our ability to remain on campus for up to five years provides us with the time needed to thoughtfully plan for the university’s next chapter and new campus location in San Mateo county.”

Said Jagdeep Singh Bachher, UC’s chief investment officer, “UC Investments is honored to steward the Belmont campus property in partnership with NDNU during this historic transition. This agreement allows NDNU to continue its vital mission while UC Investments plans for the future of this unique property, one that will serve not only the University of California but also the broader local and statewide community.”

The sale, which required final Vatican approval due to the university’s Catholic affiliation, reflects a shared commitment to honoring the heritage of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur while positioning both NDNU and UC Investments for long-term success.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu