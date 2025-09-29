October: Wandering the Streets of Chengdu -- A Dual Festival Celebration Opens a Golden Autumn Cultural Feast

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As autumn deepens, Chengdu -- a city renowned for its millennia-old charm and modern vibrancy -- is preparing a spectacular array of experiences for global travelers this golden season.

Coinciding with the dual celebration of China's National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, Chengdu will launch over 300 cultural and tourism activities and themed itineraries. These offerings span art festivals, celebratory events, and natural scenery. The city will also issue a second round of tourism accommodation vouchers worth 5 million yuan, inviting visitors from around the world to explore its hidden lanes and experience the unique allure of this "park city".

The Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism noted that from late September onward, Chengdu will transform into a paradise for art lovers. Two national-level events -- the 14th China Art Festival and the 15th China Gold Bell Awards for Music -- will be held in the city, showcasing the pinnacle of Chinese artistic achievement. Meanwhile, established local events like the 31st "Autumn in Rongcheng" Chengdu International Music Season, the Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Art Festival, and the Chengdu-Chongqing Theatre Dual-City Series will present diverse performances spanning classical and popular genres.

The Yulin Road Folk Music Season will strum the chords of urban memory, while the "On the Hopeful Fields" 2025 Rural Chorus Season will fill the countryside with melody. Additionally, more than 40 museum and art exhibitions, alongside over 60 concerts, dance dramas, and musical performances, will ensure the artistic atmosphere lingers throughout the season.

Traditional festivals are being celebrated in innovative new ways. Under the "Dual Festival Celebration" theme, Chengdu will host over 100 holiday events. The 2025 Chengdu International Digital Culture & Creative Season will integrate the "Honor of Kings" IP into unique cultural tourism experiences. The Tianfu Twin Towers will present a "Writing Poems on the Moon" light show, interpreting classical poetry through modern visual art. The Munich Oktoberfest Tianfu Carnival Week will bring German-style exuberance, while the Dong'an Lake Carnival and Dongjiao Memory's "Guochao" (China-Chic) events will blend traditional folk culture with contemporary trends. As visitors wander the city, they'll encounter delightful surprises at every turn, experiencing the unique collision of Chengdu's laid-back "slow living" and dynamic creativity.

The beauty of a Chengdu autumn lies in the harmony between nature and the urban landscape. Centered on the "Seeking Beautiful Sights" theme, the city has introduced 40 golden autumn itineraries covering eight types of experiences: from viewing seasonal flowers in the countryside and gazing at distant snow-capped mountains to chasing urban light shows and hiking forested trails; from strolling under ginkgo trees and camping under the stars to savoring authentic local cuisine and exploring vibrant nighttime districts. These routes connect the ecological gems and lively urban spaces of the park city, allowing every traveler to find their ideal experience -- whether seeking tranquil nature or bustling street life.

To enhance the travel experience, Chengdu will issue its second round of 5 million yuan in tourism accommodation vouchers. It will also launch promotional activities like "Travel Chengdu Through Its Shows, Exhibitions, and Competitions" and a "Dual Festival Celebration, Chengdu Sends Its Regards" cultural tourism gift pack. On major Chinese travel platforms, Chengdu already ranks as a top destination for international visitors, with key source markets including Japan, South Korea, the United States, Malaysia, Australia, Vietnam, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Source: The Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism