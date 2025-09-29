The 2025 Ordos Annual Conference on Media Convergence Development is about to commence: Showcasing practical achievements in media convergence to the world

ORDOS, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 12 to 14, the 2025 Ordos Annual Conference on Media Convergence Development will be held in Ordos, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The conference aims to exchange practical achievements in media convergence, analyze the challenges faced in its development, and propose strategies to advance it further.

Under the theme "Systematic Reform of Mainstream Media in the Digital Intelligence Era," the conference will bring together representatives from government agencies, media organizations, enterprises, industry associations, and research institutions in the "Warm City" of Ordos. Guided by the philosophy of "content + technology + inspiration + aesthetics," the event will use "convergence" as a bridge to build consensus on development, courageously shoulder cultural missions, and seize new opportunities amid changes. It aims to accelerate the deep integration of artificial intelligence and media in the mobile internet era, promote the intelligent transformation of the media industry, inject strong momentum into the high-quality systematic reform of mainstream media, provide solid support for media convergence development, and achieve new leaps in the reach and influence of media.

Visitors to this warm city in Inner Mongolia will find themselves immersed in a vibrant atmosphere: the cheerful echoes of the "Farmers' Harvest Festival" still resonate across the fields and pastures, major projects are yielding promising results for the industrial economy, and the cultural and tourism sectors are fully prepared, eagerly awaiting the upcoming of the 2025 Ordos Annual Conference on Media Convergence Development.

Key projects are demonstrating strong momentum. The Zhuozheng methanol-acetic acid project, with a total investment of 59 billion yuan (approximately $8.27 billion), is progressing steadily. The Baofeng coal-to-olefins project, the world's largest single-site plant of its kind, has commenced operations. Longi's high-efficiency photovoltaic module project, boasting an annual capacity of 5GW, was completed and reached full production in just 13 months from groundbreaking. Additionally, the "National Uranium No. 1" demonstration project by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) in Ordos has produced its first batch of uranium. These leading projects are creating an "archipelago effect," laying a solid foundation for Ordos' ambitious goal of building four world-class industries.

In the first half of this year, Ordos reported a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 290.07 billion yuan (approximately $40.68 billion). Calculated at constant prices, this represents a year-on-year growth of 6.0%, surpassing the national average growth rate of 5.3%.

A detailed breakdown reveals a robust economic structure: the added value of the primary industry reached 1.82 billion yuan (approximately $255.3 million), a year-on-year increase of 6.2%, indicating a more stable foundation for agricultural and pastoral development; the secondary industry's added value hit 204.9 billion yuan (approximately $28.74 billion), growing by 7.4% year-on-year, demonstrating the sustained strong momentum of the industrial sector; and the tertiary industry's added value was 83.34 billion yuan (approximately $11.69 billion), up 3.4% year-on-year, highlighting the resilience of the service sector.

Behind this set of data lies not only the improvement and efficiency gains within individual industries, but also the underlying logic of structural optimization and coordinated development.

In 2025, Ordos launched 50 newly planned major projects, forming a comprehensive development blueprint valued at 1.3 trillion yuan (approximately $185.71 billion). These initiatives span key sectors including energy and industrial upgrading, transportation and infrastructure, ecological conservation, cultural tourism, as well as people's livelihood improvement and urban renewal -- demonstrating the city's holistic approach to transformation and upgrading, or what is known as the "Ordos Path."

By treating the "major project planning initiative" as a strategic framework, Ordos continuously refines its industrial layout. This approach enables the city not only to set clear objectives and advance steadily toward them, but also to adapt dynamically to evolving circumstances, explore innovative pathways, and seize emerging opportunities. The city is reinforcing its traditional advantageous industries, strengthening distinctive sectors, expanding strategic emerging industries, and cultivating future-oriented ones. Simultaneously, it is advancing ecological, foundational, and social welfare projects in a coordinated manner, promoting the iterative evolution of a modern industrial system characterized by diversified development and multi-tiered support -- replacing fragmented growth patterns with an integrated, chain-based development model.

As of July, a total of 428 major projects across the city have resumed construction and production, with completed investments reaching 95.62 billion yuan (approximately $136.60 billion), achieving an investment completion rate of 53.3%. Across construction sites marked by towering cranes, workshops resonating with machinery, and interconnected power grids, one can clearly sense the sustained momentum of a stable and growing industrial economy, the steady recovery of fixed asset investment, the revitalized dynamism of the consumer market, and the continuous rise in residents' incomes.

"Ordos, the 'Warm City', stands ready, brimming with confidence in its rapid progress, to welcome the 2025 Ordos Annual Conference on Media Convergence Development!"

