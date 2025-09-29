Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Novo Nordisk A/S, ("Novo" or the "Company") (NYSE: NVO) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 7, 2025, and July 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Novo investors have until September 30, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/novo-nordisk-a-s-2/. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 29, 2025, Novo Nordisk significantly lowered its sales outlook for 2025, citing the impact of increased competition in the markets for its drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. On this news, Novo Nordisk’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $15.06 per ADR, or 21.83%, to close at $53.94 per ADR on July 29, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising