TechSmith Announces Inaugural TechSmith Unlocked Virtual Conference

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechSmith Corporation , an industry leader in visual communication, today announced its inaugural TechSmith Unlocked virtual conference, a one-day event designed to showcase the company’s tech evolution and deliver insights into the future of its products.

On October 1st, attendees will get an exclusive look at how TechSmith is tightly integrating its product suite to create even more seamless customer experiences and autonomous workflows. It will also highlight the latest AI advancements and feature enhancements in TechSmith’s flagship tools, including Snagit, Camtasia, Audiate, and Screencast, helping users work smarter and take the next step towards effortless content creation. Attendees will have a chance to win exclusive giveaways such as product subscriptions and digital assets to level up video creation.

“TechSmith Unlocked marks a new chapter for TechSmith and our customers,” said Wendy Hamilton, CEO of TechSmith. “We’re evolving our brand and our products to meet the demands of a world where effective communication and learning must be faster, clearer, and more accessible. This event is about showing our community where we’re headed and how these innovations will help them every day.”

Highlights of TechSmith Unlocked include:

TechSmith’s tech evolution: Outlines the company’s vision for an integrated, customer-first product experience.

Outlines the company’s vision for an integrated, customer-first product experience. Vision for video: Highlights a simpler, smarter future for video creators using Camtasia.

Highlights a simpler, smarter future for video creators using Camtasia. New AI-first video creation: Learn how Camtasia is using AI to speed up content creation and improve workflow efficiency.

Learn how Camtasia is using AI to speed up content creation and improve workflow efficiency. Product enhancements: Shares new improvements across Snagit, Camtasia, Audiate, and Screencast that simplify video creation and visual communication.

TechSmith Unlocked is free to attend and open to professionals worldwide. Registration is available at https://discover.techsmith.com/techsmith-unlocked-2025/ .