Automae Launches No-Code Automation and AI Offer for French SMEs





Automae, founded by Théo Jim, democratizes no-code automation and operational AI for French small and mid-sized businesses.

Paris, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automae, a no-code automation and AI consultancy founded by independent developer Théo Jim, today announced the launch of a modular service offering tailored for French small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The new offer combines no-code platforms, operational AI, and custom workflow design to help SMEs automate key business processes, reduce operational costs, and improve internal efficiency without requiring technical resources or large budgets.





Théo Jim, independent consultant and developer, founder of Automae

As more than 60 percent of companies reconsider their automation strategy and the global RPA market is projected to reach 45 billion dollars by 2030, Automae positions itself as an independent French, accessible, and pragmatic player compared to large IT service firms and American solutions.

Solving Concrete SME Needs

French SMEs face growing pressure that includes administrative complexity, personnel costs, and time-consuming repetitive tasks. Automae delivers a direct response through the automation of key processes:

Client onboarding Automation of data collection, validation, and follow-up that reduces the average onboarding time from several hours to a few minutes.

Automation of data collection, validation, and follow-up that reduces the average onboarding time from several hours to a few minutes. Quotes and invoicing End-to-end automation that shortens quote creation and sending from two hours to five minutes.

End-to-end automation that shortens quote creation and sending from two hours to five minutes. Lead qualification and CRM Automated entry and scoring that improves commercial responsiveness.

Automated entry and scoring that improves commercial responsiveness. AI-assisted customer support GPT integration to generate semi-automated responses that reduce request handling time.

GPT integration to generate semi-automated responses that reduce request handling time. Administrative follow-ups Automated management of payments, invoices, and client reminders.

These use cases deliver direct and measurable impact:

Two hundred percent return on investment in the first year based on sector benchmarks from McKinsey.

Thirty percent productivity improvement based on Forrester benchmarks.

Fifteen to twenty five hours saved per week per employee.

Ten percent reduction in human errors.

A Structured and Modular Offer

Automae follows a four-part methodology:

Audit and personalized roadmap Identification of automatable processes and definition of a deployment plan.

Identification of automatable processes and definition of a deployment plan. Operational implementation Design and rollout of custom workflows with Make, n8n, Notion, Airtable, and related tools.

Design and rollout of custom workflows with Make, n8n, Notion, Airtable, and related tools. Training and enablement Hands-on sessions to transfer skills to internal teams.

Hands-on sessions to transfer skills to internal teams. Support and maintenance Ongoing monitoring and evolution of the automations deployed.

This approach enables SMEs to leverage powerful tools without technical lock-in and without heavy upfront investment.

“Automae’s objective is to make automation accessible and profitable for SMEs. Too often, automation solutions are designed for large groups to the detriment of smaller organizations. I want to reverse this logic,” says Théo Jim, founder of Automae.

“The results we see show that automation is not optional. It is a strategic lever. My clients save time, reduce costs, and improve service quality while staying focused on their core business,” he adds.

What Sets Automae Apart

Dual expertise that combines no-code and operational artificial intelligence.

A clear focus on microbusinesses, SMEs, digital agencies, and e-commerce companies.

Close-to-the-field support that adapts to the realities of French businesses.

Accessible pricing aligned with SME budgets rather than large international vendor models.

No-code and low-code adoption continues to grow across Europe, enabling non-technical teams to create advanced workflows. Coupled with generative AI, this movement opens a new era of productivity for SMEs. By 2027, Automae aims to create a pan-European knowledge base of automated processes to strengthen the competitiveness of small organizations compared with large groups.





European SMEs can enhance their productivity and competitiveness through no-code automation and AI integration.

About Automae

Founded in 2023 by Théo Jim, Automae is a consulting practice specialized in no-code automation and AI integration for businesses. Its mission is to make automation accessible to French and European SMEs in order to improve their productivity and competitiveness.

Press Contact

Théo Jim

Automation Consultant at Automae

contact@automae.fr

www.automae.fr







