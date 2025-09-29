IMO Invest Democratizes Swiss Real Estate Investment with a Simpler, More Flexible Blockchain Model

Zurich, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMO Invest, a pioneering Swiss project founded by blockchain entrepreneur Knut Robillard, today announces the expansion of its blockchain ecosystem, enabling investors to access the Swiss real estate market with minimum investments starting at just 50 CHF. This innovative approach positions itself as a simpler and more flexible alternative to traditional real estate tokenization, addressing the growing demand for accessible real estate investment solutions in a market that remains out of reach for most individuals.





IMO Swiss Platform: Real estate investment in the blockchain era

The IMO Invest platform transforms the way people invest through a unique deflationary crypto model. Instead of directly tokenizing properties, IMO adopts a buy & burn mechanism: real estate revenues and ecosystem surpluses are used to buy back and burn IMO tokens. This system reduces the available token supply, creating natural buying pressure while providing indirect exposure to Swiss real estate without the administrative and legal constraints of land registry processes.

How the IMO Invest Model Works

Financial Accessibility: Real estate investment possible from as little as 50 CHF, compared to tens of thousands of francs for traditional Swiss real estate.

Diversification: Exposure to a portfolio of Swiss real estate assets instead of a single property.

Exposure to a portfolio of Swiss real estate assets instead of a single property. Greater Flexibility than Tokenization: IMO Invest offers a simpler and smoother solution than blockchain-based real estate tokenization, bypassing regulatory complexities.

Greater Flexibility than Tokenization: IMO Invest offers a simpler and smoother solution than blockchain-based real estate tokenization, bypassing regulatory complexities.

Enhanced Liquidity: IMO tokens are tradable 24/7 on decentralized platforms.

Deflationary Mechanism: Over 10% of the total IMO token supply has already been burned, with the process continuing to reduce supply, increasing scarcity and token value.

“Swiss real estate remains one of the safest investments in the world, but it has historically been reserved for an elite,” said Knut Robillard, founder of IMO Invest. “With IMO Invest, we’ve created a blockchain model that’s simpler and more flexible than traditional real estate tokenization. Anyone can now gain exposure to Swiss real estate from just 50 CHF, while benefiting from a deflationary mechanism that has already removed over 10% of the token supply from circulation.”

A Unique Blockchain Real Estate Project in Switzerland

Since its launch, IMO Invest has attracted thousands of investors and built a real estate portfolio backed by its buy & burn strategy. With a maximum supply capped at 20 million IMO tokens, over 10% of which have already been permanently destroyed, the project combines the stability and reputation of Swiss real estate with the power and flexibility of blockchain technology.

The IMO token is currently in circulation on the Base blockchain (Ethereum L2), following a successful migration from Binance Smart Chain. It is listed on decentralized exchange platforms, offering speed, transparency, and low transaction costs. IMO Invest particularly appeals to Millennials and Gen Z, digital-native generations seeking alternatives to traditional investments, combining real estate, blockchain, crypto, and accessible investing.

Knut Robillard, founder of the company IMO Invest

About IMO Invest

Founded in 2021 by Knut Robillard, IMO Invest develops a unique approach to Swiss real estate investment through blockchain. Simpler and more flexible than real estate tokenization, the platform democratizes access to premium real estate through its deflationary buy & burn model, which has already destroyed over 10% of the total IMO token supply.

Press Contact

Knut Robillard – Founder

contact@imo-invest.com

www.imo-invest.com