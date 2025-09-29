Pittsburgh SEO Magician Becomes Semrush Agency Partner & Receives Academy Certification To Help Businesses Grow

Pittsburgh, PA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh SEO Magician, a leader in the digital marketing & SEO industry, has announced its latest achievement as a Semrush Agency Partner. This partnership marks a significant milestone for the company, renowned for its innovative strategies in advertising, marketing, and website design. By aligning with Semrush, Pittsburgh SEO Magician is poised to offer even more robust solutions to its clients, ensuring they achieve top rankings on Google’s search engine.





The Semrush Agency Partner status is a testament to Pittsburgh SEO Magician’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to staying at the forefront of digital marketing trends. This partnership provides the company with exclusive access to advanced tools and resources, enabling it to deliver unparalleled results for businesses seeking to enhance their online presence.

In addition to becoming a Semrush Agency Partner, Pittsburgh SEO Magician has also received the prestigious Semrush Academy Certification. This certification underscores the company’s expertise and proficiency in utilizing cutting-edge digital marketing strategies, including SEO, PPC, and social marketing. The certification process involved rigorous training and assessment, ensuring that the team at Pittsburgh SEO Magician is equipped with the latest knowledge and skills to drive business growth.

"Achieving the Semrush Agency Partner status and receiving the Academy Certification is a significant accomplishment for our team," said Nathan Argenta, Owner and Chief Marketing Strategist of Pittsburgh SEO Magician. "These achievements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the best possible digital marketing solutions. We are excited to leverage these new resources to help businesses grow and succeed in the digital landscape." The owner, Nathan Argenta, also added the recent certificate to his LinkedIn profile here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nathanargenta/

With these new credentials, Pittsburgh SEO Magician is set to enhance its service offerings, providing clients with comprehensive digital marketing strategies that are both innovative and effective. The company’s award-winning approach combines SEO, PPC, web design, and social marketing to deliver results that exceed expectations.

Pittsburgh SEO Magician invites businesses to explore the benefits of its enhanced services and to take advantage of a free consultation. By partnering with a certified and recognized leader in digital marketing, businesses can expect to achieve greater visibility, increased traffic, and improved search engine rankings. Visit their Semrush Agency partners page to learn more about the company: https://agencies.semrush.com/pittsburgh-seo-magician/

