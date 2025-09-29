Thankster Revolutionizes Direct Mail with AI-Powered Personalized Songs

New York, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thankster, a leader in automating personalized direct mail, has unveiled an innovative AI tool that transforms how recipients experience mailed cards. This cutting-edge feature allows users to add a personalized AI-generated song, tailored specifically to the recipient's tastes and the occasion. By simply adding a prompt in the card editor, senders can create a unique musical experience that accompanies their handwritten notes.

The integration of this AI tool marks a significant advancement in Thankster's offerings, aligning with its mission to provide seamless and meaningful connections between businesses, nonprofits, and their audiences. The AI-generated songs can be crafted in any musical style, complete with lyrics, making each card a memorable keepsake. Recipients can listen to their song by scanning a QR code or entering the URL that's on the printed card, for an added heartfelt, fun and musical experience.

Thankster's new feature works seamlessly with their existing platform, which already supports integration with third-party apps like Keap (Infusionsoft) and platforms such as Zapier and Make.com. This ensures that users can continue enjoy easy and effective automation while adding a new layer of personalization to their mailers.

"Our goal at Thankster has always been to enhance the personal touch in direct mail," said Paul Geller, CEO of Thankster. "With the introduction of AI-generated songs, we're taking personalization to a new level, allowing our users to express themselves in ways that resonate more deeply with their recipients."

This innovative approach not only sets Thankster apart in the marketing and direct mail industry but also opens up new possibilities for how businesses and nonprofits can engage with their audiences. By leveraging the power of AI, Thankster continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in personalized communication.

Companies can use the new feature, for example, to attract new business, motivate employees, or send a special thanks to existing users. Consumers might use it to add a special touch to their physical cards for Valentine’s Day, birthday wishes, etc.

Thankster already offers the ability to use AI to create and add images and text to physical cards.

As Thankster continues to innovate, their commitment to providing tools that facilitate meaningful connections remains at the forefront of their mission. The addition of AI-generated songs is a testament to their dedication to enhancing the user experience and expanding the ways in which people connect through direct mail.

About Thankster



Thankster helps businesses and nonprofits automate personalized direct mail, especially for mailing handwritten cards cards or notes to customers or donors. We have tools to make it easy to reach out to users with mailed cards and notes, and can also integrate directly with third party apps like Keap (Infusionsoft). In addition, we connect to platforms like Zapier, which in turn let us connect to thousands of others.

Press inquiries

Thankster

https://www.thankster.com

Paul Geller

pgeller@thankster.com

9177207285

245 East 63rd Street, Suite 512