Dr. Omar Massoud Announces the Launch of the Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors

CLEVELAND, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors officially opens applications for undergraduate students aspiring to become physicians. Designed to support the next generation of medical professionals, this scholarship provides a meaningful opportunity for students pursuing academic paths in pre-med, biology, health sciences, and other related fields to advance their educational journey.

The scholarship reflects the vision and commitment of Dr. Omar Massoud, a distinguished physician-scientist with over three decades of clinical, academic, and research experience. Known for his contributions to liver disease research and medical education, Dr. Omar Massoud currently serves as Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Director of Clinical Liver Research. His extensive career blends clinical excellence with academic leadership, creating lasting impacts on both patient care and medical innovation.

Scholarship Details and Eligibility

Undergraduate students enrolled at accredited universities or colleges are eligible to apply for the Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors if they are pursuing academic tracks aligned with becoming a physician. Applicants must demonstrate:

Strong academic achievement

Dedication to patient care

Clear future goals within the medical profession



As part of the application process, students must submit a well-written essay of 800–1,000 words addressing the prompt:

“Describe how your personal experiences have influenced your decision to pursue a career in medicine. How do you envision using your medical education to improve healthcare outcomes in your community or globally?”

Each applicant may submit only one essay in PDF or Word document format. Essays must be original and plagiarism-free to be considered for review.

Application Deadline and Announcement

Applications for the Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors close on April 15, 2026. The scholarship committee will announce the winner on May 15, 2026 through the official scholarship website https://dromarmassoudscholarship.com/.

The selected student will be recognized for their academic dedication, personal vision for healthcare improvement, and alignment with the scholarship’s mission to encourage future physicians to create meaningful change in their communities and beyond.

Vision Behind the Scholarship

The launch of this scholarship stems from Dr. Omar Massoud’s belief in nurturing the next generation of medical professionals. His decades-long career in clinical medicine and research demonstrates a dedication not only to advancing medical knowledge but also to supporting students who wish to dedicate their lives to patient care and medical innovation.

By offering this scholarship, Dr. Omar Massoud hopes to provide students with both recognition and financial support as they pursue careers that will improve healthcare systems worldwide.

How to Apply

Students meeting the eligibility criteria can learn more about the application process, essay requirements, and important deadlines by visiting the official website at https://dromarmassoudscholarship.com/.

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Dr. Omar Massoud

Organization: Dr. Omar Massoud Scholarship for Future Doctors

Website: https://dromarmassoudscholarship.com/

Email: apply@dromarmassoudscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0905f948-7564-4eed-bbae-625e90bb4a18