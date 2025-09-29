Sanitherme Reaches 60 Five-Star Google Reviews and Strengthens Its Role as a Regional Reference in Heating, Sanitation, and Renovation in Western Switzerland

Payerne, Switzerland, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanitherme, a family-owned company led by Arben Dalipi and specializing in heating, sanitation, and renovation, has announced it has surpassed 60 five-star Google reviews. With an average rating of 4.7/5, this recognition reinforces its role as a trusted local partner for individuals, property managers, and businesses across Broye-Vully, the canton of Vaud, and nearby urban areas such as Lausanne, Fribourg, and Geneva.





Structured Services from Emergency to Planned Projects

Since its inception, Sanitherme has built its reputation on two key pillars:

Enhanced responsiveness for emergencies: heating system breakdowns, leaks, and rapid plumbing interventions in the region.

heating system breakdowns, leaks, and rapid plumbing interventions in the region. Methodical support for planned projects: boiler replacement, heat pump installation, and full bathroom renovations.

The company relies on optimized scheduling, on-site checklists, and detailed quotes to ensure controlled timelines and reliable installations—even for complex projects like integrating heat pumps into older homes.

Customer Satisfaction Driving Recognition

"These Google reviews are the best proof of the trust our clients place in us," said Arben Dalipi, founder and director of Sanitherme. "Whether it's an urgent repair or a renovation project, our commitment remains the same: to provide proximity, clarity, and reliability."

"Each request is managed by a single point of contact, from initial inquiry to project handover," added Mr. Dalipi. "This continuity ensures quality and peace of mind for our clients."

Sanitherme Services – FAQ Q: Do you provide emergency heating repairs in Payerne or the canton of Vaud? A: Yes. Sanitherme operates a priority line and a seasonal on-call service for heating and plumbing, making it one of the most responsive companies in Western Switzerland. Q: Can I replace an oil boiler with a heat pump in the canton of Vaud? A: Yes. Sanitherme offers full support: assessment, sizing, quote, technical documentation, and coordination with trades. Q: Do you perform complete bathroom renovations in Payerne and Broye-Vully? A: Yes. The company handles the project end-to-end: dismantling, planning, contractor coordination, and final delivery. Q: Do you only operate in Payerne? A: No. Sanitherme serves the Broye-Vully region, the entire canton of Vaud, and major cities like Lausanne, Fribourg, and Geneva throughout French-speaking Switzerland. About Sanitherme

Sanitherme is a family-owned company based in Payerne, operating in Broye-Vully, the canton of Vaud, and Western Switzerland. Specializing in heating, sanitation, and renovation, the company provides emergency services, maintenance, and turnkey project solutions. Founded and managed by Arben Dalipi, Sanitherme is built on a foundation of quality, proximity, and reliability.





Press inquiries

Sanitherme - Arben Dalipi

https://sanitherme.ch/

Arben Dalipi

arben.dalipi@sanitherme.com

Chemin de la Coulaz 2

1530 Payerne

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/pPohEsMapXk