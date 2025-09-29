ZIWO Launches Innovative Voice AI Agent, Revolutionizing Customer Experience in the MENA Region

ZIWO Voice Agent automates customer service calls with a new AI-powered assistant.

The solution supports natural conversations in Arabic, English, and French, locally hosted in the MENA region, ensuring data security and compliance.

The new feature will be showcased live at GITEX Global 2025 in Hall 3, Booth H3-C60.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIWO, a leading provider of cloud-based contact center solutions, today announced the official launch of the ZIWO Voice Agent, a new AI-powered assistant designed to transform business-to-customer communications and significantly reduce operational costs. This launch marks a major milestone in ZIWO’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, regionally-tailored solutions.





ZIWO Co-founders: Pierre de Mascarel, Renaud de Gonfreville and Eric Ouisse.

The ZIWO Voice Agent is a sophisticated AI tool that enables smarter, more efficient customer interactions. With its multilingual capabilities, the agent can communicate naturally in Arabic, English, and French, including specific dialects for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). By automating repetitive calls, ZIWO Voice Agent frees up human support teams to focus on more complex issues, leading to better service quality and a streamlined workflow.

The ZIWO Voice AI Agent is a conversational AI solution built to automate high-volume phone interactions. It seamlessly handles both inbound and outbound calls, managing routine tasks such as payment reminders, lead qualification, appointment confirmations, and customer inquiries. Operating from a set of defined objectives, the agent engages naturally with callers to achieve specific outcomes. It is designed to understand spoken language, access knowledge bases, retrieve or update information in a CRM, and escalate calls to a live agent when necessary.

Key features of the ZIWO Voice Agent include:

Multilingual by Design: Supports a wide range of languages and dialects to serve a diverse customer base.

Simple to Use: Allows businesses to easily build and launch automated call flows without requiring technical expertise.

Locally Hosted: Ensures data and calls remain secure and compliant within the MENA region, addressing critical data residency and security concerns.

“Our goal with the ZIWO Voice Agent is to empower businesses to deliver superior customer experiences while achieving significant cost savings.This platform is a game-changer, built with regional needs in mind, and it perfectly aligns with our mission to make advanced AI accessible and simple for every business,” said Renaud de Gonfreville, Co-Founder & CEO.

ZIWO at GITEX Global 2025

ZIWO is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology exhibition. Attendees are invited to experience a live demonstration of the ZIWO Voice Agent and other innovative solutions at the event.

Dates: October 13 - 17, 2025

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE

Booth: Hall 3, Booth H3-C60

This event provides an ideal platform for businesses to see firsthand how ZIWO’s cloud solutions can drive digital transformation and enhance customer engagement.

About ZIWO



ZIWO is a cloud-based AI-powered contact center and business phone system provider that helps companies in the MENA region enhance their customer engagement. With a focus on scalability and security, ZIWO’s platform integrates voice, AI, and omnichannel communication into a single, user-friendly interface. Trusted by leading brands such as Elm, Deliveroo, Dubizzle, Michelin, and Tabby, the company is dedicated to providing local solutions that meet the specific needs of businesses in the region.

