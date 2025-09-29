Shareholders who lost money in shares RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all individuals and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) (“RCI” or the “Company”) securities between December 15, 2021 and September 16, 2025 (the “Class Period”).

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) Class Action Lawsuit

Court Filing: United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas

United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas Class Period: December 15, 2021 – September 16, 2025.

December 15, 2021 – September 16, 2025. Deadline: Investors must move the Court no later than November 20, 2025 to serve as lead plaintiff.





Allegations

The filed complaint alleges that RCI and its executives made false and/or misleading statements by failing to disclose that:

Tax Fraud – Defendants engaged in tax fraud. Bribery – Defendants bribed a New York state auditor to cover up tax fraud. Understated Legal Risk – The company understated the legal risks it faced. False Statements – As a result, statements about RCI’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false or misleading.





Details from Authorities

Executives allegedly bribed a New York official with free trips, meals, and private dances to avoid paying over $8 million in sales taxes .

. The bribes included at least 13 trips to Florida (hotels, meals, up to $5,000 per day in private dances at clubs like Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami).

(hotels, meals, up to in private dances at clubs like Tootsie’s Cabaret in Miami). The auditor also received free admission, food, and dances at RCI clubs in New York.

In exchange, RCI received favorable treatment in at least six tax audits over a decade, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.





Next Steps

Investors may join the class action.

Lead plaintiff motions are due November 20, 2025.





