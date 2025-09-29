Fly Play hf.: Petition for bankruptcy proceedings

Following PLAY’s announcement earlier today that the company had ceased operations, the company’s Board of Directors submitted a petition to the Reykjavik District Court earlier today for the company to be placed into bankruptcy proceedings. A ruling is expected to be issued tomorrow.
Recommended Reading
-
September 29, 2025 05:32 ET | Source: FLYPLAY HF
The Board of Fly Play hf. has decided to cease operations. All of the company’s flights have been canceled. The company will work closely with authorities and employees to implement necessary measures...Read More
-
September 08, 2025 08:26 ET | Source: FLYPLAY HF
PLAY carried 124,286 passengers in August 2025, compared to 187,960 passengers in August 2024. The difference year-on-year is primarily driven by the airline’s strategic shift in fleet deployment,...Read More