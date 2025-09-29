Fly Play hf.: Óskað eftir gjaldþrotaskiptum

Í framhaldi á tilkynningu PLAY frá því fyrr í dag um að félagið hefði hætt starfsemi þá lagði stjórn félagsins fram beiðni fyrr í dag í Héraðsdómi Reykjavíkur um að félagið yrði tekið til gjaldþrotaskipta. Þess er vænst að úrskurður verði kveðinn upp á morgun.
