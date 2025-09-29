Finsider.ai Launches Quality of Earnings Automation Software - AI-Powered QoE Reports Platform Delivers 60% Faster Due Diligence for M&A Deals

Casper, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sheridan, WY September 29, 2025 - -

Finsider.ai today launched its artificial intelligence-driven quality of earnings automation platform, targeting CFOs and CPAs seeking to modernize financial analysis workflows that have remained largely manual for decades. The software promises to compress traditional quality of earnings processes from weeks to hours through comprehensive transaction-level automation. For more information visit: https://finsider.ai/

The platform addresses a critical bottleneck in financial operations where quality of earnings analysis—essential for M&A transactions, investor reporting, and audit processes—typically requires extensive manual review of statistical samples and labor-intensive reconciliation work. Finsider.ai's quality of earnings software automates this entire workflow by connecting directly to accounting and banking systems to analyze every transaction rather than relying on sampling methodologies.

The platform's artificial intelligence capabilities center on what the company describes as comprehensive anomaly detection and automated adjusted EBITDA calculation. For CFOs managing complex financial operations, this AI-driven approach promises to eliminate the guesswork traditionally associated with earnings normalization while providing full audit trails for regulatory compliance.

"CFOs are under increasing pressure to deliver faster, more reliable financial insights while maintaining audit-grade rigor," said the company's leadership. "Our quality of earnings automation gives finance leaders the ability to move beyond sampling and spreadsheets to fully automated, strategic insight generation."

The AI for CFOs functionality includes real-time variance analysis, automated identification of non-recurring and non-operating items, and instant valuation impact quantification. These capabilities allow chief financial officers to focus on interpretation and strategy rather than data processing and manual reconciliation tasks.

For certified public accountants, the platform's quality of earnings automation capabilities promise to streamline audit and advisory engagements significantly. The software automatically isolates extraordinary items, detects transaction anomalies, and produces audit-grade documentation—work that traditionally required teams of analysts working over multiple weeks.

The AI for CPAs features include white-label reporting capabilities that allow accounting firms to maintain their branding while leveraging automated analysis. Fractional CFO services can scale their operations across multiple clients without proportional increases in headcount, while audit firms can enhance sampling confidence and reduce engagement hours.

The launch comes as financial leaders increasingly prioritize AI-driven solutions for core finance functions. Recent research indicates that automation and artificial intelligence tools rank among CFOs' top investment priorities for 2025, particularly for functions requiring high accuracy and comprehensive coverage.

Traditional quality of earnings processes typically analyze 15-20% of transactions through statistical sampling, often missing material issues that comprehensive analysis might reveal. Finsider.ai's quality of earnings software claims to provide 100% transaction coverage while maintaining the analytical depth required for complex financial decisions.

The platform integrates with major accounting systems including QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite, allowing organizations to implement quality of earnings automation without disrupting existing workflows. Results are delivered through customizable dashboards and exportable reports designed for board presentations, audit documentation, and deal negotiations.

Finsider.ai is offering early access demonstrations and pilot programs through the fourth quarter of 2025, with special pricing available for CPA firms and advisory practices. The company positions its quality of earnings software as suitable for organizations ranging from mid-market companies to large transaction advisory firms.

The platform's success will likely depend on its ability to maintain the analytical rigor that financial professionals require while delivering the speed improvements that modern deal environments demand. For an industry where accuracy and defensibility remain paramount, automated quality of earnings analysis represents both significant opportunity and considerable implementation challenges. To learn more visit: https://finsider.ai/

