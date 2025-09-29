uniQure Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (Nasdaq: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,736,841 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $47.50 per share, which includes 947,368 ordinary shares issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ordinary shares in the offering; and, in lieu of ordinary shares to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase 526,316 of its ordinary shares at the public offering price per share less the $0.0001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds to uniQure from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by uniQure, were approximately $345 million. All securities in the offering were sold by uniQure.

uniQure intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund its commercialization readiness activities, the potential commercial launch of AMT-130 and related commercialization activities, the development of its other clinical product candidates, business development initiatives and research projects, and for general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities and Van Lanschot Kempen acted as bookrunning managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as lead manager for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to uniQure’s automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-284168) filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 7, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, by telephone at +1 (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Van Lanschot Kempen (USA) Inc., 880 Third Avenue, 17th floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at equitycapitalmarkets@vanlanschotkempen.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure’s gene therapy for hemophilia B – an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development – represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended use of net proceeds from the public offering and other statements identified by words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" and similar words or expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: continued interest in our rare disease and gene therapy portfolio, the ability to develop our product candidates and technologies, regulatory developments, the impact of changes in the financial markets and global economic conditions, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQure’s periodic securities filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2025 and July 29, 2025, the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC, and other filings that uniQure makes with the SEC from time to time. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, uniQure assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.